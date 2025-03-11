Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism: The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025: Celebrating Vietnam's Tradition and Cultural Pride

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025, themed "Ao Dai - Rising Viet Nam", concluded successfully after running from March 1 to March 9, 2025. Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, led by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in collaboration with various departments, districts, and Thu Duc City, the festival was a vibrant celebration of Vietnam's rich heritage and the timeless elegance of the Ao Dai.

Highlighting Vietnam's cultural pride, the festival attracted more than 30 Ao Dai ambassadors, featuring esteemed public figures and renowned celebrities. Additionally, 53 distinguished designers presented exclusive collections, showcasing Ao Dai's evolution and affirming Vietnam's cultural identity on the international stage.

Key highlights of the festival included the Grand Opening Ceremony, the Ao Dai Art Show, the "Charming Ao Dai of Ho Chi Minh City" Contest, the Ao Dai Painting Contest, the 2025 Online Ao Dai Beautiful Photo Contest, the Ao Dai Folk Dance Ensemble, the Ancient Costume Parade, and a special Ao Dai gifting program for members of the Women's Union and female workers. The standout attraction was the Ao Dai Exhibition and Interactive Space, which ran from March 4th to 9th, 2025, at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. This unique exhibition offered immersive experiences, including Ao Dai try-on sessions, interactive displays, and exclusive opportunities to meet acclaimed designers, making every visitor an active participant in Vietnam's cultural celebration.





The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, remarked: "The Ao Dai Festival has firmly established itself as a signature event and a distinctive tourism offering for Ho Chi Minh City, greatly contributing to the city's broader tourism development objectives and international cultural visibility."

Looking forward, the Organizing Committee has announced the 12th edition of the Ao Dai Festival will return during the first week of March 2026, promising more enriching experiences for both residents and international visitors.

