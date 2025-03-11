METZ MTE7000: The Boombox Got a Glow-Up - Meet the Ultimate Portable Music TV

PRAGUE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly prioritize audio quality and portability in home entertainment, METZ is introducing the MTE7000 Portable Music TV to the Czech market. This innovative product seamlessly combines premium sound with a portable design, delivering an immersive audiovisual experience anytime, anywhere.

Entertainment on the Go

The MTE7000 is designed for effortless mobility with its integrated easy-carry handle, allowing users to move it anywhere with just one hand. Weighing less than 3kg-about the same as two 1.5L plastic bottles of water-it redefines portability. Additionally, the power bank in its rear pocket supports any Power-C interface, 20V portable power sources, ensuring extended playtime even when used outdoors.

A Music TV Like No Other

The MTE7000 isn't just a portable display-it's a true music TV. Equipped with Dolby Audio, it delivers exceptional cinema-grade audio performance. It also incorporates dbx-tv technology, a leader in audio engineering for over 40 years, enhancing clarity for a richer sound. With dual 10W front-firing speakers, the MTE7000 is ideal for music, concerts, and movies, delivering an immersive and live-performance experience in any space.

Enriching Your Lifestyle

Designed for modern families, music lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the MTE7000 seamlessly fits any setting-whether adding background music while cooking, entertaining kids with cartoons, or elevating outdoor movie nights. "It creates the perfect ambiance for a bubble bath, camping trip, or garden party, making every moment more enjoyable-whether alone, with family, or at social gatherings," says Amanda Guan, Director of E-commerce, Europe and America.

METZ continues to push boundaries with cutting-edge technology, creating smarter and more user-friendly home entertainment solutions. The MTE7000 Portable Music TV will be available starting March 11, 2025, with the 32-inch model featured in Alza's Mega Sales: https://bit.ly/3DtBioA at an introductory price. Stay tuned for more details from METZ and experience the freedom of entertainment on the move.

METZ, a renowned German brand, is built on the foundation of European manufacturing, delivering exceptional quality and innovation. METZ offers a diverse lineup of smart TVs, incorporating cutting-edge OLED, Mini LED, QLED+ technologies. With screen sizes ranging from 24 to 100 inches, METZ ensures a perfect fit for every consumer's entertainment needs. As a dynamic global brand, METZ has launched operations in more than 24 European countries and plans to expand into even more in the future.

