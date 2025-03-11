Adastra Group (also known as Adastra Corporation), a global leader in data analytics and artificial intelligence, proudly announces its achievement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. This milestone is a significant advance from Adastra's previous Advanced Tier status, underscoring its profound expertise in leveraging AWS technologies.

"Achieving Premier Tier status with AWS marks a significant validation of our technical proficiency and customer success record. It's an acknowledgment of our ability to deliver complex cloud solutions effectively." Loan Ly, Vice President of Global AWS Alliance, Adastra Corporation

To attain AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, Adastra met several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

Adastra's Recent AWS Partnership Highlights

Adastra was recently recognized as the recipient of the AWS Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year (Global) and Innovation Partner of the Year (EMEA) awards. The Data and Analytics Consulting Partner of the Year Award highlights Adastra's expertise in data analytics and AI, recognizing its commitment to providing valuable insights and innovative solutions using AWS technologies to foster business growth. The Innovation Partner of the Year Award acknowledges Adastra's success in improving customer experiences with advanced AI and analytics, through comprehensive consulting services covering the entire lifecycle of cloud and application management.

Adastra was also an official launch partner for the recently announced Amazon SageMaker Unified Studio, a platform designed to simplify data analytics and machine learning (ML) workflows. Adastra helps businesses integrate the new platform into their AWS ecosystems, unifying data analytics and ML into a single interface, fostering collaboration, automating tasks with AI, and simplifying data discovery.

"Being recognized as a launch partner for Amazon SageMaker Unified Studio, alongside our accomplishments as a global and regional partner of the year, truly highlights Adastra's leadership in transforming the landscape of data and AI. Our commitment to innovation and excellence in AWS solutions allows us to redefine what's possible for our clients, driving growth and success." Zeeshan Saeed, Chief Technology Strategy Officer, Adastra North America

Recent Client Successes on AWS

Adastra helped Seznam, a Czech tech and media company, reduce its night radio broadcast preparation costs by up to 60% by implementing an AI-powered system. The system automates routine tasks with two AI agents: one for producing the broadcast schedule and another for writing scripts. This allows human staff to focus on creating high-quality content, enhancing personalization potential for broadcasts, and achieving a notable reduction in operational costs.

Adastra played a crucial role in the Tehanu Interspecies Money project, which is developing innovative ways to align conservation efforts with animals' preferences (e.g., removing poachers' snares), enhancing biodiversity for mutual survival and prosperity. Adastra helped create a scalable system, based on generative AI and large language models to synthesize large amounts of academic and observational data on gorilla's behaviour in Rwanda to identify their interests. We then created "digital twins" of animals and gave them digital wallets, allowing them to "own" and "use" money to act on these interests and help fund their conservation. The gorilla's contribution to the economy is valued at $1.55 billion.

Learn more about our work with AWS: https://adastracorp.com/aws-services-and-solutions/

About Adastra

For over two decades, we have transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.

At the forefront of artificial intelligence, data, cloud, digital and governance services, Adastra delivers solutions to enterprises to leverage data they can manage and trust, connecting them to their customers and their customers to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212775645/en/

Contacts:

For additional information:

Kristian Gravelle, Group CMO

kristian.gravelle@adastragrp.com

437-240-2195

www.adastracorp.com