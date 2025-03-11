Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced today that it has expanded its market offerings by adding access to the Ljubljana Stock Exchange. With this expansion, clients can trade Slovenian equities alongside products from over 160 other global exchanges, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more, from a single unified platform.

Enhancing Market Access for Global Investors

Interactive Brokers provides access to over 160 markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and adding the Ljubljana Stock Exchange further broadens the investment opportunities for our active traders and institutional investors. Clients can now include Slovenian stocks as part of their portfolio diversification strategies, complementing their European and global investments.

"Interactive Brokers continues to expand its market coverage to meet the needs of global investors," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. "Adding access to the Ljubljana Stock Exchange allows our clients to explore investment opportunities in Central Europe and further diversify their portfolios with a seamless trading experience."

Competitive Pricing and Advanced Trading Technology

As with all Interactive Brokers' offerings, clients will benefit from:

Professional pricing with low commissions, low margin rates, and high interest paid.

to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more, from a single unified platform. Powerful trading platforms across web, mobile, and desktop.

Interactive Brokers serves clients in over 200 countries and territories, and supports account funding and trading in up to 28 currencies while providing access to real-time market data, news risk management tools, and institutional-grade research.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

