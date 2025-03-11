iManage Accelerates Into 2025 with Strong Growth, AI Advancements, and Cloud Expansion

Continued innovation across entire product portfolio delivers practical solutions that help knowledge workers achieve meaningful business outcomes

CHICAGO, March 11, 2025, today announced that continued investment and innovation across its knowledge work platform has accelerated company momentum, driving a 42% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue1 and fueling steady customer expansion across all segments in 2024.

Last year, iManage signed 305 new customer logos across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, showcasing the company's impressive global reach. In ILTA's 2024 Technology Surveyreleased in Q4, twice as many respondents chose iManage over the nearest competitor. Additionally, of the 72% of law firms that cited using ethical walls as an additional security measure, 39% rely on iManage as their primary solution for enforcing ethical walls.

iManage Cloud, the company's cloud-native knowledge work platform is now leveraged by 71% of customers. Supporting this momentum, iManage expanded its global footprint in 2024 with the launch of a new cloud region in Switzerland-bringing its total to 10 regions on Microsoft Azure-offering customers secure, reliable access and greater data residency options.

As a result of moving on-premise workloads to iManage Cloud globally, approximately 4,335 tons of CO2 were avoided per month in 2024, underscoring the platform's role in promoting sustainability while delivering secure and scalable knowledge management solutions.

Today, iManage manages billions of documents for a diverse customer base of over 1.1 million users, including 85% of the Global 100, 82% of the AmLaw 200, and 41% of the Fortune 100. The company also serves more than 2,300 midsize, regional, and boutique law firms worldwide, alongside corporate legal teams, accountancies, financial services, and other knowledge-centric organizations.

Rapid AI innovation

Throughout 2024, iManage introduced new artificial intelligenceto including Ask iManage, iManage AI Enrichment,and iManage Mailbox Assistant.

iManage is rolling out its AI services through its Wayfinder program, a consultative and high-touch customer engagement program designed to enable strong user adoption and measurable business outcomes.

Advancing search and institutional knowledge

iManage Insight+- a knowledge search and management solution native to the iManage Cloudecosystem launched in 4Q 2023 - with over 20 new customers encompassing upwards of 20,000 new users. Insight + delivers frictionless access to, and search within curated internal knowledge while observing ethical walls and permissions. By enabling customers to curate high-quality, trusted data sets, Insight+ empowers end users and AI tools to leverage their organization's intellectual property, ultimately improving the performance and accuracy of AI-driven insights.

Womble Bond Dickinson, a full-service transatlantic law firm, is realizing significant benefits from its Insight+ deployment after one year and was recently shortlisted for "Best Transformation Initiative" at the Lawyer European Awards.

Evolution across the entire product portfolio

iManage continues to enhance intelligent workflow and automation solutions that empower knowledge workers and maximize the value of their knowledge resources. With seamless integration into Microsoft Power Automate, iManage enables users to streamline repetitive tasks through low-code automation, now further enhanced by AI-driven smart flows in Ask iManage.

Momentum continues for iManage Trackerand iManage Closing Folders, with the latter adding over 40 new customers in 2024. To date, Closing Folders has streamlined more than 35,000 deals and maintains a 99.3% customer satisfaction score, reinforcing its impact on legal transaction management.

Coordinated teamwork with global partner ecosystem

iManage continues to deepen its integration with Microsoft to enhance modern work for knowledge work professionals. In 2024, this included Copilot integration with iManage AI services, enabling users to leverage Microsoft's AI to surface critical information within their iManage documents.

Beyond Microsoft, iManage expanded its partner ecosystem to drive greater value for corporate users. This included a new integration with ServiceNow Legal Service Deliveryto streamline in-house legal workflows and an enhancement to Co Flo Enterprise, introducing advanced dashboards for optimizing information architecture and preparing customers for AI-driven efficiencies.

"The start of a new year provides an opportunity to look back on the most recent chapter in our ongoing journey," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "We were firing on all cylinders in 2024, delivering the innovations that will make a meaningful impact on customers' everyday lives and their ability to drive better business outcomes. Rather than getting distracted by hype, we have been laser-focused on serving as a trusted partner who can deliver the solutions customers need. This deliberate and mindful approach has guided the ongoing investments in our knowledge work platform, and it has been validated by the remarkable customer growth we've seen. We look forward to continuing to build on our momentum in 2025, which promises to be just as exciting a year."

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.comto learn more.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

X: https://x.com/imanageinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iManage

Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com



________________________

1 From September 2023 to September 2024