Koddi Inc: Checkatrade Partners with Koddi to Expand its Advertising Offerings with Enhanced Capabilities and Personalised Ad Delivery

Partnership empowers tradespeople to grow their businesses with highly relevant ads

LONDON, March 11, 2025, the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, announced today a new partnership with Checkatrade , the UK's leading platform for home improvement, to enhance its advertising programme. This strategic partnership equips tradespeople with powerful, data-driven ad solutions to grow their businesses by maximising their visibility among the most relevant homeowners.

With a network of more than 50,000 vetted trade businesses, Checkatrade facilitates over three million jobs and £7 billion of business for UK SMEs annually. Koddi's commerce media technologies offer enhanced advertising capabilities to help tradespeople attract more potential clients with greater precision and optimise their spend. New enhancements also include personalised pricing strategies, enabling trade category-specific floor and ceiling prices that adapt to industry dynamics. Additionally, Koddi's quality score-based ad placements ensure tradespeople reach the most relevant homeowners, maximising their visibility and ad effectiveness.

"Koddi checked all the boxes when we decided to expand our advertising offerings," said Gabriella Overeem-Yee, Managing Director of Innovation at Checkatrade. "Beyond the value it could bring to the tradespeople on our platform, our decision to partner with Koddi came down to a few key factors: product strength and team expertise. Koddi's programme management approach and high-calibre team provided confidence in ongoing support, particularly during the early stages of adoption, and they have a proven track record for building high-performance advertising offerings."

Through this partnership, Checkatrade's tradespeople will also gain access to key performance insights, including metrics such as share of voice, time live and performance by job category and location. These data-driven tools empower tradespeople to monitor and optimise their campaigns in real time, ensuring they can adjust their strategies for maximum impact and efficiency.

"The sheer volume of traffic on Checkatrade makes ad relevance essential to cut through the noise and stand out," said Paul Dahill, managing director of EMEA sales at Koddi. "We focused on enhancing targeting, optimisation and relevance to help tradespeople connect with more potential customers, gain deeper insights into their advertising performance and ultimately win more projects."

Koddi powers many of the top ten commerce media networks. Its technologies empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to take part in the commerce media opportunity projected to represent over $1.3 trillion USD of enterprise value by 2026. To learn more about Koddi's offerings, please visit koddi.com .

About Koddi:

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Grubhub, Neighborly, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realise the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .

About Checkatrade:

Checkatrade, the UK's leading platform for home improvement, has connected consumers with trusted tradespeople for over 25 years. With a network of more than 50,000 vetted trade businesses, Checkatrade facilitates over three million jobs and £7 billion of business for UK SMEs annually. For consumers, Checkatrade simplifies the task of finding reliable tradespeople for any job, big or small, with peace of mind through verified reviews and a 12-month workmanship guarantee that pays out up to £1,000 in the rare event that a job doesn't go to plan*. For tradespeople, Checkatrade provides them with a steady stream of job opportunities and business support services to help them grow, so long as they pass up to 12 checks, agree to uphold the Checkatrade Standard, and achieve consistently positive feedback. Checkatrade has an ambitious scale-up plan backed by its investors Brookfield Asset Management. Now evolving from its traditional background as a directory into a technology-driven marketplace, Checkatrade is developing a more seamless experience for consumers and tradespeople, building upon its long-standing commitment to high-quality trades. Checkatrade is headquartered in King's Cross, London, while its popular service continues to grow across the rest of the country. The Checkatrade apps for consumers and tradespeople are available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Media Contact:

SamsonPR

koddi@samsonpr.com