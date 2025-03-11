



SINGAPORE, Mar 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand announced premier sponsorship for the 10th edition of Sakura 2025 at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay. The event was opened by Mr. Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of National Development & Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Mr. Toru Hotta, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, and Mr. Felix Loh, CEO of Gardens by the Bay.JCB's sponsorship is part of its continuing efforts to support local activities and attractions. For example, in 2022, JCB sponsored Singapore's countdown event, Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition 2022-23 Presented by JCB, organised by Avex and held in the prestigious Marina Bay area.Sakura 2025 brings Japan's unique culture and beautiful architectural history to Singapore for residents and visitors from all over the world. As Singapore is a tourism hub, the seasonal highlight enhances the appeal of Gardens by the Bay and Singapore as a whole for tourists."We see Sakura 2025 as an excellent opportunity to showcase Japanese culture and beauty to visitors to Gardens by the Bay. JCB, as the only international payment brand originating from Japan, is one of the sponsors of the event. We also see this as a great opportunity to promote cross-border tourism between Singapore and Japan. Although tourism from Singapore to Japan in 2024 has increased tremendously, we hope that this event will promote a deeper understanding of Japan's interesting culture and further boost tourism to Japan. We also hope that this will raise awareness of JCB's presence and merchant privileges in Singapore, thereby promoting JCB Card usage here," said Hiroko Michishita, Managing Director, JCB International Asia Pacific.During the period of Sakura 2025, banners on selected street lamps, garden banners, and MRT advertisements will feature the event. By pairing this cultural experience with strategic visibility through the event's publicity materials, JCB aims to strengthen its presence in Singapore while encouraging travel and cultural exchange between Japan and Singapore.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.