Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.: HyperStrong Standalone Energy Storage Project in Königssee Germany Reaches Major Milestone

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, HyperStrong's Königssee standalone energy storage project has achieved a significant milestone. As an important energy storage project in central Germany, it aims to optimize local power distribution, enhance energy efficiency, and ensure the stable operation of the regional power grid.

Project Timeline: Rapid Progress Through Expert Execution

The 10.35MW/22.36MWh Königssee project was officially launched in July 2024. After meticulous planning, systems were delivered in December 2024 and were swiftly deployed for installation and commissioning. The project successfully completed all commissioning work by February 2025 and has now entered commercial trial operation.

Technology Innovation: HyperBlock System Sets New Standards

The Königssee standalone energy storage project is equipped with HyperBlock II liquid-cooled energy storage system. As a flagship product of HyperStrong designed for utility-scale applications, HyperBlock II demonstrates exceptional performance, including high maturity, safety and reliability, low levelized cost of storage (LCOS), long lifespan, and strong environmental adaptability.

The system adopts a combined fire protection solution of cabin-level perfluoro, pack-level combustible gas detection, and pack-level water fire sprinkler. Equipped with the automatic inspection and remote operation and maintenance (O&M) functions of HyperStrong's AI-based cloud platform, it can achieve early hazard detection and prompt elimination, thus providing a solid guarantee for the safe and stable operation of the energy storage station.

Client Selection: Trust in HyperStrong's Expertise

The project client is one of the top players in the German electricity trading market, with rich experience in renewable energy asset management. After rigorous evaluation of multiple providers, the client ultimately chose to cooperate with HyperStrong mainly based on HyperStrong 's prominent advantages: HyperStrong has rich industry experience, years of technological accumulation and a leading market position, as well as top-tier production capacity, lab testing capabilities and quality control level. During the project delivery, the HyperStrong team responds rapidly and can accurately meet client's needs with customized solutions. In addition, HyperStrong has a local O&M team in Germany that can provide 7/24 after-sales services.

Currently, HyperStrong has established its regional headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, as well as O&M and spare parts hubs in Finland and France. HyperStrong's European portfolio now includes projects across Germany, Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic, reinforcing its commitment to localized delivery excellence.

Strategic Impact: Pioneering Grid Stability and Sustainability

As a standalone energy storage station, the Königssee project will mainly provide auxiliary services such as primary and secondary frequency regulation, and participate in the electricity market trading, which is of great significance for stabilizing regional power supply and optimizing energy utilization. Upon full commercial operation, it is expected to play a crucial role in the German energy market and promote the local energy transition and sustainable development.

In the future, HyperStrong will continuously deepen the presence in the European market through technological innovation and localized service integration, accelerating the region's shift toward a resilient, sustainable, and efficient energy future.

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a leading energy storage system integrator and service provider. Founded in 2011, with over 13 years of R&D and experience garnered through more than 300 projects and over 20GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of energy storage products as well as one-stop solutions for the utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, HyperStrong has been ranked among the top three BESS integrators in terms of global capacity installed in 2023, and the top BESS integrator in China (mainland) market in terms of cumulative installed and contracted project capacity in both GW and GWh as of July 2024. Since 2024, BloombergNEF has ranked HyperStrong in the Tier 1 energy storage provider list.

