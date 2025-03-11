From a standing start, the management of Studio Stays Hotel Group (SSHG) aims to gradually acquire a number of good-quality (three- or four-star ratings) but underperforming (ie low occupancy) hotels around the UK and then boost occupancy by attracting a customer base beyond the traditional 'hotel' customer. It believes the new hybrid model, enabling long stays, along with lower operating costs and the inherent operational gearing, provides an opportunity to meaningfully increase the profitability and valuation of each hotel in a short time frame (ie within 12 months).

