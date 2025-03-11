Julie & Holleman LLP: CKPT Merger Alert: Checkpoint Shareholders Seeking Money Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Sun Pharma

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $4.10 per share sale of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CKPT) to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. The firm is concerned about conflicts relating to Checkpoint's controlling shareholder, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO), which has secured special benefits in the deal.

Checkpoint is pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company is controlled by its founder, Fortress Biotech.

Checkpoint recently received FDA approval for the use of cosibelimab-ipdl (branded as UNLOXCYT) for the treatment of adults with certain cancers. Checkpoint has not yet received European Union approval for cosibelimab. The U.S. market for cosibelimab is estimated to be worth over $1 billion annually, and the global market could be several times greater.

On March 9, 2023, Checkpoint announced the deal with Sun Pharma, under which shareholders will receive $4.10 per share in cash (or a total of $355 million). if cosibelimab receives EU approval within a prescribed time period, shareholders could also receive up to $0.70 per share through a "contingent value right," or CVR.

Julie & Holleman, a law firm that whose attorneys have helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about both conflicts and price. In addition to what other shareholders will receive, Fortress Biotech will receive royalty payments related to eventual sales of cosibelimab. Accordingly, while Fortress and Sun Pharma stand to reap enormous benefits from cosibelimab at the expense of ordinary shareholders.

