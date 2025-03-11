Deutsche Boerse's stock continued its impressive upward trajectory on Monday, climbing 2.9% to €264.80 on the XETRA exchange. The share price briefly touched a new 52-week high of €265.90, representing approximately a 33.7% increase from its 52-week low of €175.90 recorded on May 30, 2024. This remarkable performance stands out against the backdrop of an otherwise weakening overall market. Since the beginning of the year, Deutsche Boerse shares have gained approximately 20%, reflecting growing investor confidence in the exchange operator. Trading activity showed strong interest, with significant daily volume highlighting the stock's appeal among investors.

Market Volatility Fuels Growth

The increasing fluctuations in financial markets have proven beneficial for Deutsche Boerse's business development. Political developments, particularly following the U.S. presidential election, are compelling investors to adjust their portfolios more frequently-a trend that benefits the exchange operator. Both interest rate products on the Eurex derivatives exchange and cash trading on Xetra saw increased volumes in January and February compared to the previous year. Analysts currently forecast earnings of €11.17 per share for 2025 and expect the dividend to increase from €3.80 in 2023 to approximately €4.23 for the current year. The company is also advancing its share buyback program, having repurchased 472 shares in early March at prices between €251.46 and €257.10 per share.

