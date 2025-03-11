Morse Micro Powers the Next Wave of IoT in Europe with the Launch of its MM8102 Wi-Fi HaLow Chip

Morse Micro Ushers In a New Era of Connectivity in Europe with the Arrival of Compliant Wi-Fi HaLow System-On-Chip (Soc)

Ultra-Low Power, Long-Range Connectivity Now Fully Optimized for European and Middle Eastern Markets

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded World - Morse Micro, the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow chips, today announced the launch of the MM8102, a new Wi-Fi HaLow SoC tailored for mass IoT deployments in Europe and the Middle East.

As a low-power variant of the MM8108, the MM8102 delivers 1 MHz and 2MHz bandwidth at 256-QAM modulation enabling throughputs up to 8.7Mbps, far exceeding the speed of LoRaWAN networks. By utilizing the sub-GHz ISM bands, the MM8102 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC also offers far greater range and signal penetration than conventional 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz Wi-Fi networks. The MM8102 sets a new benchmark for high-speed, long-range IoT connectivity in the EMEA region. Furthermore, the MM8102 meets European and global regulatory requirements, simplifying development for IoT device manufacturers.

Designed for Europe, Built for the Future

The MM8102 sets a new standard for IoT connectivity in EMEA, offering:

Regulatory compliance: Optimized for EMEA market, the MM8102 supports 1MHz and 2MHz bandwidths with 16dBm EIRP and full support for duty-cycle restrictions, ensuring full compliance with EU wireless regulations

Low power operation: Optimized for battery-operated applications with significantly extended sleep times and ultra-low power consumption in sleep modes

Highest performance for EMEA: Support for 256-QAM modulation offering burst throughput of 8.7Mbps at 2MHz bandwidth

EU duty cycle support: Full support for burst and average duty cycling to meet EU regulatory requirements, resulting in average throughput up to 867kbps for access points at 10% duty cycle and 243kBps for IoT stations at 2.8% duty cycle

"With the MM8102, we are setting the stage for a new era of IoT in Europe," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "This chip is built for the future - offering robust, long-range, low-power connectivity while ensuring full compliance with European regulations. By unlocking the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow for mass IoT deployments, we're making it easier for developers to build smarter, more efficient devices that can thrive in complex environments. We are thrilled to make this announcement today at Embedded World, bringing a new era of connectivity to Europe."

With ultra-low power consumption and full Wi-Fi HaLow standards compliance, the MM8102 is an ideal solution for smart cities, industrial IoT, smart metering, point-of-sale, logistics, and large-scale sensor networks. Additional features include:

USB, SDIO and SPI host integration: Improving ease of integration and enabling USB AP and STA dongle operation on new and existing network infrastructure

Enhanced security: Supports WPA3 with Simultaneous Authentication of Equals (SAE) and GCMP encryption for robust link-layer protection

Scalable design: Compact 5 x 5 mm BGA package minimizes printed circuit board (PCB) size and cost

Contact your Morse Micro representative to learn more.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its cutting-edge MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 & MM8102 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

