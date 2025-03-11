WyoTech: Wyoming Trade School and Its Alumni Success Work to Banish the Fable of Blue-Collar Worthiness

WyoTech and its successful graduates are bulldozing old perceptions with world-class awards, recognitions, and sought-after career opportunities. The new model of education in America is here, and WyoTech is leading the way in partnership with their alumni and booming job market for tradespeople.

Students are flocking to WyoTech, America's Destination Trade School, in Laramie, Wyoming, and for good reason. Experiencing record-breaking growth, noteworthy graduation rates, and employment opportunities most traditional college graduates dream of, WyoTech and its trade education is the hottest commodity for post-high school options on the market today. With focused full-time training for 8 hours a day, five days a week, students can be career-ready in 9 months or less, significantly reducing the time in school and the money required to be trained. These trained tradespeople enter the workforce several years before their peers, giving them a chance to build wealth before their two- and four-year peers.

WyoTech Alumni Nicolas Martinson Accepts Top Ferrari Technician Award

2019's World's Top Ferrari Technician, Blue Origin Manufacturing Engine Supervisor, Creator of AutoTechNick on YouTube, and blue-collar advocate, Nicolas Martinson, is a standout example of the tremendous opportunities and prosperity blue-collar trades can offer. From small town rural Oregon, Martinson was referred to WyoTech from a custom shop. The owner said that if he wanted to train in the auto industry, WyoTech was his best option. Martinson picked up and left home to Laramie, Wyoming where his story in the trades began.

After graduating from WyoTech with training in Street Rod, Chassis Fabrication, Automotive, and Business, Martinson spent ten years with BMW, followed by a successful career with Ferrari where he earned the title of World's Top Ferrari Technician in a prestigious competition in Italy. He currently serves as a Manufacturing Engine Supervisor at Blue Origin.

Martinson reflects on the intentional journey to Italy and points to a special custom suit with the phrase "blue collar" embroidered thoughtfully throughout. "I wanted to punch down on the joking and stick it to society for the perception of blue-collar," says Nick Martinson. "I am blue collar, on an extravagant trip to Italy for a prestigious competition as a tradesman."

Martinson gives credit to the rigor and fundamental training offered at WyoTech, not only for its hands-on curriculum, but also for the business program that set the stage for him to be a skilled technician, and now, as a supervisor at Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin.

Kyle Morris, WyoTech's President says "Martinson's tenacity, deep commitment to his work, and serious approach are big drivers of his amazing successes to this point. The way Nick has leveraged his training and time at WyoTech to forge a path of true prosperity, success, and prestige is exactly what we want every graduate at WyoTech to achieve. WyoTech has been around for nearly 60 years putting out TV personalities and best-in-class tradespeople. Adding a top Ferrari Technician and Rocket Engine Manufacturing Supervisor to our list of exceptional alumni is why we do what we do here in Laramie. Our vision is to offer the best training, the best experience, and the best outcomes for our students. Nick Martinson exemplifies the best outcome. We are so incredibly proud!"About WyoTech

