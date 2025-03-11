GrammaTech Appoints Lt. Gen. Bill Bender , Cybersecurity and IT Leader, to Board of Directors

GrammaTech, Inc., a seasoned developer of advanced cyber capability in support of government, intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure is pleased to announce the appointment of Lieutenant General Bill Bender US Air Force (Ret.) to its Board of Directors. A seasoned board member, technology industry executive, and retired three-star general, Lt Gen Bender brings extensive expertise in IT, cybersecurity, and governance to the organization.

With a distinguished career spanning the public and private sectors, Lt Gen Bender has held key leadership roles in technology, defense, and business strategy. As the former Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the United States Air Force (USAF), he oversaw a $17 billion IT budget and led a 54,000-person workforce, spearheading modernization and cybersecurity initiatives. His contributions to IT innovation included establishing the first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Data Officer (CDO) offices in the Department of Defense and launching the USAF's Cloud First strategy.

Lt Gen Bender also brings a wealth of experience from the private sector, having served as Senior Vice President at Leidos, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth from $10 billion to $15 billion. He is a highly regarded board member and advisor, with experience on the boards of Tangram Flex, Smartsheet, and AFCEA International, where he previously served as Chair and currently contributes to the Cybersecurity Committee. Additionally, he provides strategic guidance to startups and enterprises through his role as a Principal at Deep Water Point & Associates and as a Strategic Growth Advisor at Keeper Technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our board. His exceptional leadership in technology, defense, and business strategy strengthens GrammaTech's position at the forefront of cybersecurity and code modernization, working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community." said Dan Goodwin, GrammaTech's CEO. Ray DeMeo, GrammaTech Chief Growth Officer added "General Bender's experience and strategic vision make him an invaluable teammate in support of our mission."

Throughout his career, Lt Gen Bender has played a critical role in shaping technology and security strategies for both government and commercial entities. His leadership in defense technology includes his tenure as Deputy Chief at the Office of Security Cooperation in Baghdad, where he led foreign military sales to Iraq, and his command of the USAF Expeditionary Center, overseeing global operations and sustainment.

"I am honored to join the Board of GrammaTech at such an exciting time," said General Bender. "I look forward to contributing my experience in technology, cybersecurity, and strategic growth to help drive the company's mission forward."

The General also served in advisory roles for leading global organizations including Samsung, Cylance, Symantec, Tanium, Dun & Bradstreet, and Smartsheet.

