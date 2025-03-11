New AI Assistant will transform compliance through unprecedented efficiency and risk mitigation

Smarsh®, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced the launch of the Smarsh AI Assistant for Professional Archive. Smarsh works in partnership with the world's largest global banks, enabling training of their data for industry-leading AI for compliance. This capability is now allowing Smarsh to bring a next-generation AI Assistant to small and mid-sized firms.

Unlike any other offering in the market, the Smarsh AI Assistant empowers customers to navigate complex regulatory environments with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Smarsh AI Assistant democratizes high-performance AI for compliance to level the playing field for RIAs, broker-dealers, private equity firms, insurers, hedge funds, and government agencies.

Harnessing over a decade of strategic AI innovation-including key partnerships with OpenAI and AWS-Smarsh AI Assistant delivers a quantum leap in compliance efficiency. Building upon the success of the Intelligent Agent for the Enterprise Platformthis leading-edge technology acts as a compliance assistant to eliminate hours of manual review. Offering regulatory-grade AI, this solution provides an intuitive, scalable, and cost-effective solution for firms of all sizes to help them stay competitive like never before.

"Smarsh AI Assistant is a game changer," said Sheldon Cummings, President, Corporate Business at Smarsh. "We're democratizing AI for compliance, equipping every Professional Archive customer-regardless of size or budget-with an elite compliance assistant. We're proud to enable our customers to work smarter, reduce risk, and protect their bottom line."

Revolutionizing Compliance with AI-Powered Precision

Smarsh AI Assistant acts as an always-on compliance review partner, intelligently flagging potential risks while dramatically reducing false positives and manual reviews. Key features include:

Lightning-Fast Review: Reduce compliance review time from 12+ hours to minutes. The Smarsh AI Assistant leverages the Scenario Catalog from Enterprise Conduct, providing instant risk-scoring assessments for rapid decision-making.

Elevated User Experience: Intuitive and frictionless UX design that seamlessly blends into Smarsh Professional Archive. This empowers users to navigate effortlessly, maximizing productivity with minimal training.

Intuitive and frictionless UX design that seamlessly blends into Smarsh Professional Archive. This empowers users to navigate effortlessly, maximizing productivity with minimal training. Advanced Message Intelligence: Seamlessly translate archived message files across multiple languages, ensuring comprehensive compliance oversight across diverse communication channels.

Seamlessly translate archived message files across multiple languages, ensuring comprehensive compliance oversight across diverse communication channels. Effortless Compliance, Maximum Oversight: Stay ahead of evolving regulations with automated, accurate monitoring-freeing compliance teams to focus on strategic, high-value initiatives.

Powering Real-Time Compliance: Through the Perspective of a Customer

"The strong demand from our customers-60% of whom ranked this product as the one they are most excited about in a recent user training-demonstrates the urgency for a solution that simplifies compliance without sacrificing power," said Maya Keekattil, VP and Head of Product, Corporate Business Unit at Smarsh. "We're not just offering an affordable option; we're bringing the most advanced AI technology to small and mid-sized firms, enabling them to compete at the same level as the industry's largest players. I'm excited to be leading this transformation, helping firms save time, reduce risk, and embrace a smarter, more efficient approach to compliance."

Availability Accessibility

Smarsh AI Assistant will be available to select Professional Archive customers starting in March 2025, with a broader rollout in late 2025. The AI Assistant will be offered as a cost-efficient add-on for Professional Archive customers, ensuring organizations of all sizes can leverage cutting-edge AI compliance technology without compromising on performance, effectiveness, or security.

Experience the Smarsh AI Assistant at the FINRA Annual Conference in Washington D.C. from May 13-15. Visit us in the Treasury Room on M4 or Pod #201 on M2. Sign up for more details and to receive general availability updates here.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Tatone, VP Communications Brand, Smarsh

sarah.tatone@smarsh.com

971-409-2061