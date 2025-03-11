AI infrastructure company Nebius to deploy new NVIDIA GPU cluster at Verne's 100% renewable-powered Icelandic campus

Verne, the leading provider of sustainably powered HPC data centers across the Nordics, has today announced that Nebius, a leading global AI infrastructure provider, will be colocating a cluster of NVIDIA H200 GPUs at Verne's data center campus in Iceland. This collaboration marks the largest single implementation in Verne Iceland's history, with Nebius deploying a 10MW cluster.

This installation is part of Nebius' ambitious build-out of AI infrastructure across the US and Europe, supporting its mission to provide scalable, energy-efficient solutions for intensive AI workloads. As one of Europe's leading providers of GPU capacity, Nebius selected Verne for its proven expertise, renewable energy-driven operations, and ability to meet precise technical and geographical requirements.

Verne's Icelandic facility, uniquely located on a former NATO base and powered entirely by Iceland's 100% renewable hydroelectric and geothermal energy resources, aligns perfectly with Nebius' approach to adopting sustainability principles in its infrastructure while delivering top-tier performance.

"Alongside Verne's scalable infrastructure and Iceland's renewable energy resources, our shared understanding of NVIDIA architecture provides the perfect foundation for Nebius to scale its full-stack AI infrastructure and cloud services," said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne. "This partnership with Nebius underscores our ability to provide sustainable data center services quickly and at scale across the Nordics, supporting the AI industry's rapid growth while minimising its environmental impact."

"Partnering with Verne has been a natural choice," said Andrey Korolenko, Co-founder and Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer at Nebius. "Their technical expertise and ease and flexibility in meeting our deployment needs allow us to bring our AI-centric solutions to market quickly and sustainably. This collaboration is an important addition to our capacity as we continue building out our full-stack AI-native infrastructure to meet the demands of AI builders and businesses globally."

About Verne

Verne provides sustainable data center services that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company's four Nordic data centers, located in Iceland and Finland, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, optimised for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other intensive workloads, and supported by a dedicated team of onsite experts. Verne also operates a hyper-connected data center in central London, which serves as a strategic hub for applications requiring low latency and robust connectivity.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius's core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

A Preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of around 400 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders.

