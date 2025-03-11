BOPET Films Market worth $13.22 Billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'BOPET Films Market by Thickness (Thin and Thick), Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Imaging), End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2029', BOPET films market size is expected to reach USD 13.22 Billion in 2029 from USD 10.49 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Demand for BOPET films is increasing owing to their extensive usage in packaging, industrial, and specialty markets. BOPET films have superior tensile strength, thermal resistance, and remarkable barrier properties and are hence primarily used in food packaging, electronics, and medicines. Major benefits include moisture protection, optical transparency, recyclability, and higher printability. With the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and high-performance packaging products, the BOPET films market is gaining a strong push. Technologies like high-barrier coatings and recyclable films are also propelling industry growth while adding functionality to the product.

Thick accounted for the second largest share in the global BOPET films market.

Thick BOPET film occupies the second-highest market share among BOPET films in the global market based on its additional mechanical strength, thermal stability, and barrier properties. The films exhibit extensive applications in industrial, electric, and specialty applications where performance and durability are of utmost significance. With tensile strength of 150 to 200 MPa, it will resist large stress and deformation without cracking and failure, thus having durability and delamination prevention capabilities. The market for thick BOPET films is expanding as they are finding wide use in photovoltaic backsheets, electrical insulation materials, and release liners. Their good resistance to chemicals, humidity, and thermal variations renders them a common choice in applications such as high-performance laminates, printed circuits, and imaging films.

By application, electrical & electronics accounts for the second largest share of the BOPET films market.

The electrical & electronics industry holds the second-highest market share in the market for BOPET films with its exceptional mechanical, thermal, and dielectric properties of the material. It is highly demanding in applications that include capacitors, insulation, and flexible printed circuits, for which high temperature resistance, dimension stability, and electrical insulation are necessary. While demand for high-speed and miniaturized electronic gadgets keeps growing, BOPET films have evolved as a preference for flexible display, touch panel, and consumer electronics battery insulation. Additionally, their chemical robustness, mechanical strength, and excellent moisture barrier properties make them an ideal preference for protective layering in semiconductor packaging and other electronic gadgets.

Pharmaceutical accounts for the third-largest share of the BOPET films market by end-use sector.

BOPET films are extensively used in pharmaceutical blister packs, pouches, and strip packaging because of their better barrier properties, tensile strength, and good chemical, oxygen, and moisture resistance. The increased global consumption of drugs driven by the aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, and expansion of generic drug production has significantly increased the demand for BOPET films in the market. The pharmaceutical industry holds the third-largest market share in the BOPET film market, spurred by growing demand for high-performance packaging materials that ensure the integrity, stability, and shelf life of medicines.

Europe accounts for the third largest share in the global BOPET films market.

Europe has the third-largest BOPET films market share in the world, supported by high demand from sectors like packaging, electronics, automobiles, and clean energy. Strong food and beverages sector in the region, in addition to the strict sustainability mandates, has further fueled the demand for BOPET films to be used for flexible packaging applications. The emphasis on circular economy activities and recyclability has also fueled innovation in BOPET films, and companies are already creating bio-based and recyclable versions. The largest European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, are key players in market growth due to their manufacturing sophistication as well as the focus on high-performance materials.

The report profiles key players such as Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), UFlex Limited (India), Polyplex (India), SRF Limited (India), Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Mylar Specialty Films (US), Mitsubishi Polyester Films GmbH (Germany), SKC (South Korea), Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Material Co. (China), and Vacmet India Limited (India).

