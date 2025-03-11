Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for 11th Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, today announced it has been recognized for the 11th time as one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

"We are proud to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere in 2025. This honor underscores the unwavering commitment of our global teams who consistently lead with integrity and embed ethics into every aspect of our organization," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "At Ingredion, we remain dedicated to fostering a values-driven culture rooted in the highest standards of ethics and integrity, serving as the foundation of our actions for all stakeholders."

"Congratulations to Ingredion for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business - employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair.

Ingredion is one of only nine honorees in the food, beverage, and agriculture industry. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

