Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (OTC: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gustavo J. Noriega has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2025.

Mr. Noriega is an experienced executive with over 25 years in business management. His expertise spans finance, supply chain, and information technology across Peruvian, multi-Latin American, and multinational companies. His career includes leadership roles in various companies, such as CFO of Delosi (Peruvian restaurant franchise operator), CFO of Grupo El Comercio (Peruvian media group), Supply Chain VP and CIO of Unión de Cerveceria Backus y Johnston (SABMiller, Peruvian brewery) and CFO of Cerveceria Hondurena (SABMiller, Honduran brewery). He served as Independent Board Member in Ferreycorp (FERREYC1, Lima Stock Exchange) for 6 years. He holds an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Mr. Ivo Alfonso Bravo has resigned as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 1, 2025. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Ivo Alfonso Bravo for his contributions to the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244088

SOURCE: Antioquia Gold Inc.