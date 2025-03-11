Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to Ethisphere's 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® list for the second consecutive year.

The annual assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

"At Trane Technologies, we uphold the highest legal, moral, and ethical standards for our team members and business partners, always expecting them to do what's right," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "Being recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® is a tremendous honor. We are grateful for this acknowledgment, which reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in our work as we strive to challenge what's possible for a sustainable world."

"Congratulations to Trane Technologies for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Behind this honor is a true dedication and a commitment to advancing business integrity. This approach is good for business employees and other stakeholders value companies that prioritize the kinds of practices we measure with our process," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Renowned for its industry-leading transparency, credibility, and accountability, Trane Technologies has recently earned several new accolades for its ethical conduct and corporate reputation. The company was named to the JUST 100 for the fourth consecutive year, ranking 6th overall and securing the top spot in industry for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Trane Technologies was included in Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 13th consecutive year.

