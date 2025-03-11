Cyclic Olefin Polymer Market worth $1.54 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cyclic Olefin Polymer Market by Type (Homopolymers, Copolymers), Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion), End-use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Healthcare & Medical, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", cyclic olefin polymer market is projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029 from USD 1.12 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The market of cyclic olefin polymer (COP) is increasing at a rapid pace with its superior optical clarity, superior heat resistance, low dielectric constant, and high moisture barrier performance. With these properties, COPs become most sought after in the medical, electronics, automotive, and packaging industries. Within the medical industry, their sterilization resistance and biocompatibility propel demand for pre-filled syringes, vials, and diagnostic equipment, while in the electronics industry, they are a critical component for optical films, LiDAR parts, and high-frequency circuit boards based on low birefringence and superior electrical insulation. The Asia-Pacific region is a significant growth center, as it is led by China, Japan, South Korea, and India with the development of robust electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. China dominates in semiconductor manufacturing and consumer electronics, whereas Japan and South Korea dominate advanced polymer science and automotive technology. India's pharmaceutical explosion further fuels the uptake of COP-based drug delivery and medical packaging solution.

"Copolymer is projected to have the largest market share in 2029"

Cyclic olefin copolymers (COCs) have the largest market share in the cyclic olefin polymer family due to its versatility and cost effectiveness and better performance than the polymers. COCs are produced using a combination of cyclic monomers like norbornene and olefins like ethylene, which allow manufacturers to tailor their specific use. These polymers are widely used because they have remarkable characteristics like high clarity, low water absorption, good chemical resistance, and high thermal stability. They are applied in packaging where barrier properties for food and pharmaceutical is needed, in medical devices and drug delivery systems, and even in biocompatible optics and electronics because of their excellent transparency and accuracy. The versatility of COCs enables them to meet a variety of challenging demands, with one of the more appealing being economies of scale offered by sustainability efforts like recycling, which are being increasingly integrated into material industries.

"Electrical & electronics segment to have the second highest market share in the cyclic olefin polymer market"

Electrical and Electronics segment have the second largest market share owing to greatest coverage by COP owing to its unique features such as outstanding optical clarity, highly thermal stable nature, low dielectric constant, and excellent moisture resistance characteristic. These features qualify COP for being used in high end electronic and optical components. In modern electronics, one of the most important uses of COP is in optical films and display panels, where low birefringence and high transparency types of COP increase the efficiency of OLED and LCD panels. Also, COP is employed in light guide plates and even in some optical sensors because of its good light transmission. In 5G, the COP's low dielectric loss and good high frequency performance makes it excellent for antenna substrates, connectors, and semiconductor encapsulation materials. COP is also popularly used in LiDAR systems for automobile and industrial applications because its optical properties improve sensor accuracy and reliability. It is becoming extensively used in advanced electronic devices including circuit boards, micro lenses, and camera modules due to its great ability to endure elevated temperatures, chemical attacks, and mechanical distortions while still maintaining dimensional stability.

Asia Pacific to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the cyclic olefin polymer market. The Asia Pacific region is a leader in the cyclic olefin polymer (COP) market because of its rapid industrialization, growing healthcare and electronics industries, expanding investment in high-end polymers, and increasing packaging needs. China, Japan, South Korea, and India spearhead the growth in demand because of advancements in consumer vehicles, medical equipment, and electronics. China has great share the Asia-Pacific cyclic olefin polymer market because of its vast demand for electronics and medical grade packaging, investment in 5G, and existing infrastructure. Semiconductor and optical components manufacturers based in the country produce a wide array of products that incorporate high performance materials like COP for display panels, sensors, and optical lenses. India is set to become a major driver of the COP market owing to the increased investment in healthcare, higher pharmaceutical exports, and the growing need for lightweight high-performance polymers used in packaging and automotive industries. The initiatives like "Make in India" and other policies targeting domestic electronics and medical device manufacturing are likely to bolster the demand for cyclic olefin polymers in the near future.

Key players

The cyclic olefin polymer market report comprises key manufacturers such as Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), JSR Corporation (Japan), Borealis AG (Austria), Polysciences, Inc. (US), Biosynth (Switzerland), Tuoxin Technology (Quzhou) Co., Ltd. (China), Zeon Corporation (China), and China Petrochemical Development Corporation (China) among others.

