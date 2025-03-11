Black Book Research: CareAllies Leads 2025 Black Book Survey for Eighth Consecutive Year as Top-Rated Value-Based Care Advisor

Black Book Research has announced that accountable care organizations, independent physician associations and physician groups ranked CareAllies as the highest-rated Value-Based Care (VBC) Transformation and Strategy Advisory firm. Based on feedback from 1,206 providers in value-based care arrangements, CareAllies continues its industry leadership, earning the highest client satisfaction scores across multiple advisory performance metrics.

For the eighth consecutive year, CareAllies has achieved top rankings in 11 of 18 updated VBC-centric key performance indicators (KPIs) that Black Book evaluates in its annual independent assessment of consulting firms. Clients rated CareAllies highest for Comprehensive Advisory Expertise, Industry Knowledge and Domain Expertise, Change Management, Client Outcomes, Strategic Alignment, Quality and Feasibility of Solutions, Use of Cutting-Edge Methodologies, Adaptability to Emerging Industry Trends, Regulatory Compliance, Relationship Management, and Ethical Practices.

"We're honored to be recognized as the top-rated Value-Based Care Advisor for the eighth consecutive year," said Rob Cetti, president, CareAllies. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping physician organizations navigate the complex landscape of value-based care. Our solutions not only improve quality and performance in value-based contracts but also have a direct impact on patient health outcomes."

According to Black Book's 2025 survey results analysis, healthcare organizations that engaged top-rated VBC advisors saw substantial gains in both financial and operational performance.

The survey found that medical groups working with VBC consultants experienced:

A 38% improvement in financial performance , including better alignment with payer reimbursement structures and increased shared savings.



A 35% increase in operational efficiency , as measured by workflow enhancements, streamlined administrative processes, and effective care coordination.



A 29% rise in provider engagement and satisfaction , attributed to improved change management strategies and clinical decision support.



A 16% decrease in avoidable hospital readmissions, demonstrating the effectiveness of data-driven risk stratification and care intervention programs.

"Value-based care consulting requires a sophisticated balance of financial acumen, clinical transformation expertise, and regulatory adherence," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "CareAllies has consistently demonstrated its ability to integrate advanced risk stratification methodologies, predictive analytics, and provider network optimization into its advisory framework. By aligning strategic initiatives with the intricacies of multi-payer environments, CareAllies enables physician groups and accountable care organizations to maximize financial sustainability while achieving superior patient outcomes. The firm's emphasis on tailored advisory approaches, including proprietary care coordination models and innovative reimbursement optimization techniques, has made it a dominant force in this space year after year."

Black Book Market Research LLC is an independent industry-leading market intelligence firm. Since 2013, over three million healthcare professionals have participated in Black Book surveys, evaluating the performance of healthcare technology and consulting vendors. Black Book's research is conducted independently, with no vendor influence, ensuring transparent, unbiased results for decision-makers in healthcare IT, digital transformation, and value-based care advisory.

For in-depth methodology details including survey confidence calculations, research findings, and full survey results, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com. As a benefit to industry stakeholders, Black Book is offering a gratis copy of the 2025 Black Book of Healthcare IT Consultants and Advisory Firms at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-healthcare-it-consultants-and-advisory-firms as well as a gratis copy of the 2025 Population Health and Value-Based Care Yearbook at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2025-black-book-of-population-health-and-value-based-care-it-solutions as appreciation to the thousands of survey participants and interested parties.

