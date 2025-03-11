Climate First Bank Reaches $1 Billion in Assets Fueled by Growth in Solar Loan Financing and Commitment to Sustainability

Bank has originated $185 million in solar lending in just two years

Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced it had reached the significant milestone of $1 billion in assets. This achievement, a combination of mission-driven banking and strong demand for renewable energy investments, underscores the bank's rapid growth and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Ken LaRoe, Founder of Climate First Bank, said, "Our rapid national growth is because of our commitment to fight climate change, not in spite of it. Across the country, individuals, homeowners and businesses are demanding renewable energy investments, especially solar. That demand will only grow in the years ahead. So let me be clear: we have seen incredible growth since we opened our doors three years ago, but we are only getting started."

As other banks continue to back out of CSR and ESG commitments, Climate First Bank has stayed true to its mission and continues to be a proud member of the NetZero Banking Alliance, a global initiative aimed at aligning the banking sector with the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

One of the key drivers of Climate First Bank's growth has been its innovative solar loan financing program. Through its fintech subsidiary, OneEthos, the bank has originated over $185 million in solar lending in just two years. This includes a groundbreaking national loan solution for Tesla's Solar Roof and Powerwall technologies, offering homeowners ethical and affordable financing options.

"Reaching $1 billion in assets is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, customers, and stakeholders," said Lex Ford, CEO of Climate First Bank. "We are excited to continue our journey towards creating a more sustainable future and positively impacting the communities we serve."

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here . Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com .

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

