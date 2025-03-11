Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance energy storage systems, provides various financial and corporate updates.

As outlined in the recent news release dated January 22, 2025, Eguana is managing near term liquidity and continues to pursue sales and cash collections. However, due to payment delays through January, the liquidity position of the Company remains tight. As previously noted, Eguana is working closely with its senior lender, who continues to be supportive, allowing the Company to defer the January 15 and February 15 2025 amortization payments with the lender. The Company is also pursuing options to put in place an additional forbearance agreement, for a period of time, to reduce the regular monthly amortization payment amount, more aligned with the Company's current liquidity position.

On February 21, 2025, the Company reached an agreement to defer the upcoming cash interest payment on its unsecured convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture"), originally due on March 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025. Interest payments on the Convertible Debenture due on March 1, 2024 and September 1, 2024, that were previously deferred as outlined in prior news releases, have also been deferred to August 31, 2025.

In February 2025, the Company closed a short-term bridge loan financing (the "Bridge Financing") in the principal amount of approximately $90,000, with certain lenders, including the Company's Chief Executive Officer and one member of the Board of Directors. A portion of the Bridge Financing was received in US dollars and a portion in Canadian dollars. The Bridge Financing is unsecured and will be used for general working capital and is intended to be a short-term gap measure to a potential future equity offering. Interest shall accrue on the principal amount at a rate of 4% per month. The principal amount of the Bridge Financing, together with interest accrued thereon, will become due and payable on May 1, 2025 (the "Maturity Date") and is intended to be converted into equity, based on similar terms of a future equity offering. If the Bridge Financing is repaid in cash, the repayments require the approval of the Company's senior lender. Any conversion to equity would be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The lenders will not receive any other fees or commissions.

The portions of the Bridge Financing obtained from the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Board member constitute related-party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the transaction, nor the consideration paid to the lenders of the Bridge Financing, who are related parties of the Company, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

On February 21, 2025, the Board of Directors granted incentive stock options to acquire up to an aggregate of 3,450,000 common shares, at a strike price of $0.05. Of the options granted, 1,650,000 have been granted to directors and executives of the Company.

The Company continues to explore potential alternatives to improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value as Eguana manages short-term liquidity. At present, there can be no assurance as to what, if any, further alternatives might be pursued by the Company, nor if the Bridge Financing will be adequate to meet all short-term obligations. The Company will disclose further details with respect to its review or actions taken if the Board of Directors has approved a transaction or the Company otherwise determines that further disclosure is warranted. The Company anticipates launching a financing in the coming weeks and will outline further details in a subsequent news release.

The Company is happy to announce the promotion of Mr. Neil D'Souza to Vice President of Engineering. Mr. D'Souza has been managing day to day development activities and processes for the past several years and will now be responsible for all development planning. Additionally, the Company is happy to announce the promotion of Mr. Adebayo Adegbola and Mr. Mohamed Safa to Directors of Engineering and Customer and Technical Service respectively. Mr. Adegbola will focus on advancing Eguana's ESS product line, including battery integration and certification updates. Mr. Safa will plan and build out Eguana's customer service team's capabilities to match utility and other partner requirements.

Lastly, Eguana's CFO, Ms. Hansine Ullberg, has resigned, effective February 19, 2025, to pursue a new opportunity. Ms. Ullberg will assist with a transition while a replacement is sought. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Hansine for her strong contributions" commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. "Hansine remains active with the team and continues to be a valuable resource to the Company. I would also like to congratulate Neil, Bayo, and Mohamed on their respective promotions. Each has driven results through their pillars and continues to deliver leadership by example throughout the Eguana team."

