Altair Engineering to Showcase Leading AI, Simulation, and HPC Technologies at Hannover Messe 2025

Highlights include AI-powered engineering, digital twins, AI fabric, and AI agents

TROY, Mich., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, will showcase how its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and simulation capabilities are transforming industries at Hannover Messe 2025, taking place March 31- April 4 in Hanover, Germany. Altair will demonstrate how its technology helps businesses innovate faster, optimize performance, and drive sustainable success through AI-powered engineering, high-performance computing (HPC), knowledge graphs, digital twins, and more.

"AI and machine learning are critical in achieving the quartet of speed, performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness today's organizations are seeking. Altair's AI-powered engineering solutions unlock deeper insights, accelerate design, and enhance decision-making to create a safer, more connected, more sustainable future," said Ravi Kunju, chief product and strategy officer, Altair. "At Hannover Messe, we will showcase powerful use cases, including one from CNH Industrial, where our AI-augmented simulation tools enabled a digital twin that streamlined product development with blazing-fast predictions and performance."

"Thanks to Altair's cutting-edge virtual product development solutions, we created a digital twin of our product, helping us gain a better understanding and slash our time to market," said Giuseppe Gullo, FEA design analysis engineer, CNH Industrial. "The AI-driven algorithms streamlined validation, considered complex effects, cut computational costs, and optimized our workflow."

Altair is leading the pack in using AI to solve real-world use cases. At the event, Altair will demonstrate the power of AI across industries, including:

Smart Manufacturing : Scalable AI solutions that enhance operations, optimize supply chains, and streamline maintenance-without requiring a large data science team.

: Scalable AI solutions that enhance operations, optimize supply chains, and streamline maintenance-without requiring a large data science team. AI-Powered Engineering : Embedded AI accelerates design, simulation, and decision-making through intuitive, user-friendly workflows.

: Embedded AI accelerates design, simulation, and decision-making through intuitive, user-friendly workflows. Digital Twins : Advanced integration of simulation, AI, and HPC to create comprehensive, end-to-end digital twins.

: Advanced integration of simulation, AI, and HPC to create comprehensive, end-to-end digital twins. Knowledge Graphs : Provide understandable, comprehensive organizational context to all enterprise analytics solutions, especially to those that employ generative AI.

: Provide understandable, comprehensive organizational context to all enterprise analytics solutions, especially to those that employ generative AI. AI Fabric : A next-generation data and AI architecture approach that enables businesses to transform their operations.

: A next-generation data and AI architecture approach that enables businesses to transform their operations. AI Agents: Autonomous AI-powered systems that can perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with their environment to drive business outcomes.

In addition to its booth, Altair experts are featured in four speaking sessions:

"AI Agents Put the Smart in Smart Factory. Are You Ready?" by Christian Buckner - Hall 17, Booth E44, Monday, March 31, 5 p.m.

by Christian Buckner - "AI to Boost Engineering Efficiency: From CAD Variants to Results in Seconds " by Marc Arnold - Hall 17, Booth E44, Thursday, April 3, 10:45 a.m.

" by Marc Arnold - "Materials Transition: A Critical Step Toward Achieving a Net-Zero Future" by Kamila Klug - Hall 3, Booth C71, Thursday, April 3, 3:15 p.m.

by Kamila Klug - "What's Happening On My Shop Floor? Anomaly Detection in Industrial Applications" by Martin Liebig - Hall 13, Gallery, Friday, April 4, 10:45 p.m.

At the event, visit the Altair booth at Hall 17, Booth D35. For more information, visit https://web.altair.com/en/altair-at-hannover-messe-2025.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa Altair Asia-Pacific Louise Wilce Man Wang +44 (0)7392 437 635 86-21-5016635"825 emea-newsroom@altair.com apac-newsroom@altair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635800/Altair_Hannover_Messe_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-to-showcase-leading-ai-simulation-and-hpc-technologies-at-hannover-messe-2025-302395029.html