Cognizant Technology Solutions: Boehringer Ingelheim and Cognizant announce the launch of a unified cloud platform to bring innovative therapies to patients faster

Powered by the Veeva Development Cloud, the system brings together previously disparate functions to streamline the medicinal development process and enhance operational efficiencies

TEANECK, N.J., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) and Boehringer Ingelheim announced today the go-live of an end-to-end technology platform powered by the Veeva Development Cloud, designed to accelerate the global biopharmaceutical leader's delivery of life-transforming treatments. The milestone marks the completion of Phase One of the collaboration, which was first announced in 2023.

Boehringer's "One Medicine Platform," replaces over 20 legacy platforms. The initiative unifies medicinal development processes and data sources into a connected ecosystem, with the aim of enhancing cross-functionality and operational efficiencies.

Cognizant, as the prime system integrator, began the Boehringer Ingelheim project by codeveloping a program roadmap, agile methodology, and implementation workflow. The overall scope of the project entails services such as program management, system architecture and design, training, integration, migration, testing and validation. Cognizant partnered closely with Syneos Health Consulting for business process engineering and with Veeva for configuration and system architecture and design.

In Phase One, Cognizant successfully supported implementation across clinical data, clinical operations, regulatory, and quality functions, enabling Boehringer Ingelheim's move onto the unified platform. This holistic approach is expected to streamline the workflows of 15,000+ users working in Clinical Development programs. In Phase Two, the collaborators look to further enhance Boehringer's clinical operations practice and integrate additional modules into its regulatory function.

"For years, Boehringer Ingelheim used multiple vendor systems which lacked the ability to communicate with each other, which led to complex workflows. The launch of our One Medicine Platform revolutionizes our medicinal development processes and takes our operational efficiencies to the next level," said Oliver Fink, Head Learning, Processes & Digitalization, Global Quality Medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We are pleased to achieve this program milestone in our collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim," said Gagan Syal, Head of Life Sciences, EMEA & APAC, at Cognizant. "With this new system, Boehringer Ingelheim is expected to resolve data challenges and latencies and speed up the go-to-market of its products. Thanks to the close collaboration across our teams, we have been able to execute this project in record-time."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

For more information, contact: GlobalPR@cognizant.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boehringer-ingelheim-and-cognizant-announce-the-launch-of-a-unified-cloud-platform-to-bring-innovative-therapies-to-patients-faster-302397186.html