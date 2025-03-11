Fruit Puree Market to Reach $10.1 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

There is an increase in the usage of fruit puree in smoothies, juices, and functional beverages due to surge in health-conscious consumers. Demand for fruit puree as a natural substitute is being driven by consumers' growing preference for beverages produced with actual fruits rather than artificial sweeteners and harmful substances.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fruit Puree Market by Product (Tropical and Exotic Fruits, Citrus Fruits, Berries, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), and Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the fruit puree market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2035.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16912

Prime determinants of growth

The growing demand from consumers for natural and healthy food products is fueling the growth of the fruit puree industry. The market is developing since consumers are becoming aware of the nutritional advantages of fruit-based products and prefer convenience food. Growing usage in the dairy, bread, infant food, and beverage sectors also increase demand. Fruit puree is also gaining popularity as a natural ingredient due to the rise in vegan and plant-based diets. Product quality and shelf-life are improved by processing technological advancements, which increases market penetration. High production costs and seasonal shifts in products, however, serve major limitations. The demand for organic fruit purees and the growth of e-commerce platforms offers profitable prospects for market expansion, particularly in developing nations.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2025 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $4.8 Billion Market Size In 2035 $10.1 Billion CAGR 6.5 % No. Of Pages In Report 250 Segments Covered Product, Nature, And Application Drivers Growing Applications In Bakery, Dairy, And Confectionery Industries

Rising Consumption Of Fruit-based Beverages And Smoothies

Rising Demand For Convenience Foods Opportunities Increased Demand From The Food Industry

Increase In E-commerce Sales Restraints Strict Food Safety Regulations And Quality Standards

High Storage And Transportation Costs

Buy This Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3ea4fcda91853967a9f57fdd3e41d6f9

The tropical and exotic fruits segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product, the tropical and exotic fruits segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the fruit puree market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The fruit puree market for tropical and exotic fruits is growing due to rising demand for natural ingredients. Popular options include mango, passion fruit, guava, and dragon fruit, widely used in beverages, desserts, and baby food. The citrus fruits segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The citrus fruit puree market is driven by demand for natural ingredients in beverages, desserts, and baby food. Key types include orange, lemon, and lime puree, valued for their tangy flavor and vitamin C content.

The conventional segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the fruit puree market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The conventional fruit puree segment dominates the market due to cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and widespread usage in beverages, baby food, and bakery products, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients. The organic segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The organic fruit puree market is growing due to rising consumer preference for natural, chemical-free products. Demand is driven by health-conscious individuals, baby food manufacturers, and clean-label beverage producers.

The food & beverage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the fruit puree market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Fruit puree is widely used in the food and beverage industry for smoothies, juices, baby food, bakery products, dairy items, and confectionery, enhancing flavor, texture, and nutritional value. The cosmetics and personal care products segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Fruit purees are used in cosmetics and personal care products for their natural antioxidants, vitamins, and hydrating properties, enhancing skin health, moisturizing, and providing nourishment in face masks, lotions, and shampoos.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2024-2035. The Asia-Pacific fruit puree market is expanding due to increasing demand for healthy beverages, growth in the food processing industry, and rising consumer preference for natural, preservative-free products.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16912

Leading Market Players: -

Agrana Beteiligungs AG

Aseptic Fruit Puree

China Kunyu Industrial

David Berryman Limited

Dennick FruitSource

Doehler Group SE

Fruit Puree Miami

Grunewald International

Ingredion Incorporated

Milne Food Products

Sicoly

SVZ International B.V.

Tree Top Inc.

Uren Food Group

Les Vergers Boiron

Irca S.p.A.

Ponthier

Martin Braun-Gruppe

La Fruitière

Agence Hachetag.co

Fruinov

Bel Group

Roger Descours

Monin Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the trampoline market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverages Domain:

Tomato Puree Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tomato-puree-market-A11031

IQF Fruits Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iqf-fruits-market-A16883

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iqf-fruits-market-A16883 Avocado Puree Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avocado-puree-market-A16925

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avocado-puree-market-A16925 Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market Pureed Food Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pureed-food-market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pureed-food-market Frozen Fruit Bar Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-fruit-bars-market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-fruit-bars-market Banana Puree Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banana-puree-market-A12007

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banana-puree-market-A12007 Fruit Beer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fruit-beer-market-A06662

Dragon Fruit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dragon-fruit-market-A08813

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dragon-fruit-market-A08813 Superfruit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/superfruit-market-A14650

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/superfruit-market-A14650 Canned Tropical Fruit Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-tropical-fruit-market-A11002

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-goods/home-products-market-report

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fruit-puree-market-to-reach-10-1-billion-globally-by-2035-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302398249.html