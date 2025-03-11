Anzeige
WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459
Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki has met the sustainability targets for its EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond issued in 2022

Finanznachrichten News

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 11.3.2025 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki has met the sustainability target for its EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond issued in 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj has met the sustainability target as set out in the terms and conditions of the EUR 500 million sustainability-linked bond due in 2027 (ISIN FI4000523550). The Verification Assurance Report has been published as part of the Annual Report 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.


