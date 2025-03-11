Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce it has completed integration of its Eguana Evolve platform with EnergyHub's Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS).

The EnergyHub partnership will add another best-in-class DERMS provider that is fully integrated with the Evolve platform, opening up additional virtual power plant (VPP) opportunities across North America. The partnership will enable Eguana energy storage systems to participate in utility flexibility programs operated by EnergyHub, helping deliver a more reliable, affordable power system for electricity consumers.

"The team is very happy to complete this integration with EnergyHub opening access to additional utility and energy markets programs," commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. "We currently have direct utility procurement and demonstration programs going on in a number of North American markets, this partnership will provide additional opportunity for consumers to acquire a backup power system at an affordable price point, that also helps improve grid reliability and reduce costs for all utility customers."

Eguana will first focus on supporting Connecticut's Energy Storage Solutions program, which offers a generous up-front incentive along with an annual performance incentive, both with stringent dispatch requirements.

The Evolve platform has been developed to deliver the full suite of VPP capabilities for utility and consumer stakeholders as utilities continue adopting advanced battery storage assets to improve power grid infrastructure. The EnergyHub partnership marks the fifth DERMS integration for Eguana providing blanket access for utility driven VPP programs across North America.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana's vision is to build the grid of the future by delivering flexible, modular, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional grid upgrades. Our technology provides value to all key stakeholders - from the consumer, to the electricity retailer, the distribution utility, and the system operator.

Since 1998, Eguana Technologies has connected utilities with consumers through its high-performance commercial and residential energy storage solutions. The Eguana product suite has been designed from the ground up with both the end user and the utility in mind to transition the power grid seamlessly.

Manufactured in local facilities across the globe to ensure compliance and quality, Eguana's standardized platform allows the flexibility to ensure each product solution is optimized for use in major grid modernization markets.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or @EguanaTech on X

Company Inquiries

Forward Looking Statements

The reader is advised that all information herein, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning assigned by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the date or speed for the deployment of solutions with utilities and its anticipated effects, the various benefits associated with the VPP aggregated storage systems, fleet management and feeder load balancing, the effects of the Company's integrated cloud platform, successful integration with DERMS and benefits to consumers and utilities, the success of marketing efforts, the anticipated benefits of the contract with the utility partner and that the Company will be able to fulfil its obligations under the contract, that the Company's grid transition partners will recognize the benefit of Eguana's hardware and software development in North America, the success of product demonstrations, cash flow constraints, and product solutions, strategy and development.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: failure by the Company to improve cash flow which would have a material adverse impact on the viability of the business to continue operating; timely collection of accounts receivable; ability to raise capital in debt or equity, as needed, on appropriate terms; effective implementation and deployment of Eguana's products and solutions and building additional partnerships and developing existing partnerships; general economic, market and business conditions; competitive factors; achieving strategic objectives; inability to or delays in sourcing materials; production delays or certification delays: the Company's ability to roll out additional utility pilot programs and demonstrations or deployment; the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the products when in use by utilities; a slower adoption of energy storage technologies and other factors set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may be found on its website or at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244065

SOURCE: Eguana Technologies Inc.