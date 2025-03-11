Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2024 soil sampling program identifying anomalous gold and pathfinder values at the Lincoln Creek Property in northwestern British Columbia. The property lies within the Atlin Gold Camp, northeast of Surprise Lake.

[Figure 1: map showing a north-northeast trending gold-pathfinder anomaly defined by Au, Ag, As, and Bi values. The anomaly directly overlies the predicted 2019 SGH gold target.]

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

In 2016, lode gold mineralization was discovered in bedrock beneath placer workings at nearby Otter Creek (Mihalynuk et al., 2017) southwest of Lincoln. Several years after these workings were backfilled, a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") soil survey was conducted over the area. The survey successfully identified the known gold occurrences beneath the cover, validating SGH as an exploration tool in the district.

At Lincoln Creek, a single SGH survey line completed in 2019 identified a potential gold target spanning 750 meters in length. The target area is located east and uphill of Lincoln Creek. ActLabs rated its gold signature at 4.0 out of 6.0, comparable to values obtained over known gold mineralization at Otter Creek.

In September 2024, the Company conducted a soil sampling survey across the SGH anomaly. Given that historical placer drilling shows till depths exceed 30 meters in this area (Kierans, 1985), samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratories using their super-trace gold package (AuME-ST43) to detect subtle geochemical signatures through the deep overburden.

Results from the sampling program show a north-northeast trending (020°) gold-pathfinder anomaly overlying the SGH anomaly. Gold values along this trend range from 0.3 to 296 ppb Au. The gold value of 296 ppb in soils is unexpectedly high and requires further investigation. The anomalous zone also shows consistently elevated levels of silver, arsenic, bismuth, mercury, and thallium. The anomaly remains open along trend to both the southwest and northeast.

Doug Unwin CEO stated, "the team is very enthusiastic about these results as they came in better than expected confirming the previous SGH results, demonstrating the 750 metre gold target is open to the northeast and southwest."

Additional sampling is planned to verify these encouraging results, including both infill sampling and extension of coverage along the open trends.

Geologica's board of directors has approved the issuance of 1,500,000 options to directors and 125,000 options to consultants. Each option may be exercised for $0.05 to purchase a common share of the Company. The options expire 5 years from the date of issue. The options are subject to the Company's stock option plan and will have a legend restricting the sale of shares issued on exercise of the Options of four months and a day.

About Geologica Resource Corp.

Geologica Resource Corp. is focused on exploration of copper and critical minerals. Geologica's Topley Copper Project is enhanced with Antimony and located in the Babine Porhyry Belt of central British Columbia with excellent infrastructure. BPB is a very active area with major miners investing in junior explorers. The Company recently acquired the Titan polymetallic property enhanced with Silver (Ag) Antimony (Sb) and Tellurium (Te) as well as the Lincoln copper/gold property in the Atlin camp. Atlin is area with many operating and past producing precious and base metal mines.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview had been reviewed by David Mark P.Geo. David is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors. He approves the technical content of this press release.

Further information on Geologica Resource Corp. can be found on the Company's website https://geologicaresource.com/ and on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

References:

Mihalynuk, M.G., Zagorevski, A., Devine, F.A.M., and Humphrey, E., 2017. A new lode gold discovery at Otter Creek: Another source for the Atlin placers. In: Geological Fieldwork 2016, British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2017-1, pp. 179-193.

Kierans, M.D., 1985. Becker Hammer Drilling Geological Project on the John Vroom Gold Placer Lease Group, middle Lincoln Creek. Assessment Report #14688.

