11.03.2025 12:39 Uhr
COFICERT: AD Ports Group Successfully Renews MSI 20000 Certification for the quality of its financial governance

COFICERT 
COFICERT: AD Ports Group Successfully Renews MSI 20000 Certification for the quality of its financial governance 
11-March-2025 / 12:05 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
 Paris - Abu Dhabi, the 11th of March 2025 - 12:00 A.M. 
 
 
AD Ports Group Successfully Renews MSI 20000 Certification for the quality of its financial governance 
COFICERT announces that AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, 
renewed its MSI 20000 certification for a second consecutive cycle, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to 
international financial quality standards. The renewal further highlights AD Ports Group's ongoing adherence to the 
stringent requirements of the MSI 20000 Standard. 
In 2021, AD Ports Group became the first organisation in the Middle East operating in ports, industrial zones, and 
logistics to achieve the MSI 2000 certification, highlighting its commitment to towards excellence. Three years later 
by renewing its certification cycle, AD Ports Group is thus pursuing its process of continuous improvement and 
refinement of its financial governance, through regular MSI 20000 reviews and evaluations, which serve as essential 
internal management tools. 
The certification was awarded by the French certification body COFICERT, word leader in financial and non-financial 
certifications, operating in over 40 countries across four continents. 
AD Ports Group's management received their second MSI 20000 compliance certificate at the group's headquarters from an 
official delegation of the French certification body COFICERT, led by Mr. Cristian Mocanu, Secretary General of 
COFICERT, Mr. Souheil Skander, CEO of COFICERT MENA, and in the presence of representatives from TAG-Consulting (Talal 
Abu-Ghazaleh Consulting), the technical partner for MSI 20000 certification in the Middle East. 
MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to the quality of financial governance for companies and 
institutions, regulated by the International Group for Sustainable Finance (IGSF). It offers a comprehensive model for 
measuring and evaluating financial stability and performance, based on sector-specific normative benchmarking. The 
certification operates on a three-year cycle, ensuring that companies continuously uphold high standards of financial 
governance and performance over time. 
Martin Aarup, Group Chief Financial Officer - AD Ports Group, said:: "We are proud to have successfully obtained our 
second consecutive MSI 20000 financial quality certification, which reaffirms AD Ports Group's position as a leader in 
financial governance within ports, industrial zones, and logistics sectors. This achievement underscores our sustained 
commitment to financial excellence, continuous improvement, and adherence to global best practices, while ensuring 
resilience and transparency. Securing this certification for a second cycle, AD Ports Group among an elite group of 
companies worldwide recognised for the quality of their financial governance. The certification is a testament to our 
ability to navigate market dynamics while maintaining strong financial health." 
 
CONTACT: 
AD Ports Group - Media Office, AD Ports Group Media Office: media@adports.ae 
COFICERT - MSI 20000 Contact, amine.elkadhi@coficert.com; Tél.: (+33)01.78.91.06.01 
AELIUM - Financial Communication, Solène Kennis, Tél.: +33(0)1.75.77.54.68 skennis@aelium.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: ENG_ADP_certification_MSI_20000 Renewal MSI 20000 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 78 91 06 00 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2098748 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2098748 11-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098748&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2025 07:06 ET (11:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
