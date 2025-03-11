Huawei and Barcelona City Council Sign Strategic MoU to Advance Smart City Initiatives during MWC

BARCELONA, Spain , March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, the Barcelona City Council and Huawei Spain announced, within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), a collaboration agreement for the development of innovation and training activities in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). The alliance will promote the construction of Barcelona smart city project, especially in key areas such as the City Command Center, Smart Buildings, Connectivity, Green Energy, and ICT Talent Development.

This alliance reinforces the commitment of both entities to the digitization of society and lays the foundations to promote joint smart city project in key areas such as the City Command Center, Smart Buildings, Connectivity, Green Energy, and ICT Talent Development.

In terms of ICT Talent Development, the initiatives will have the support of the Huawei Spain Academy, the first training institution of this type in Europe recently created to enhance talent and digital skills in Spain and will be developed within the framework of the IT Academy, the advanced technological training center of Barcelona Activa, which has experience in training students in programming and big data.

The signing and presentation of the agreement ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from both entities.

Representing the Barcelona City Council were the mayor of the city, Jaume Collboni; the deputy mayor for Economy, Finance, Economic Promotion and Tourism, Jordi Valls; the municipal manager, Laia Claverol; the manager of the Economy and Economic Promotion Area, Antoni Fernández; the manager of Economic Promotion, Miquel Rodríguez; and the director of the Municipal Institute of Information Technology, Emili Rubió.

Huawei was represented by Leo Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President & President of Enterprise Sales of Huawei and Andrés Yin, CEO of Huawei Iberia.

During the event, the mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, stated: "This collaboration, which reinforces Barcelona's position as a technological capital, is an important step to promote digital inclusion and guarantee equitable access to technology. Joining efforts, we prioritize the development of digital skills through initiatives such as the IT Academy of Barcelona Activa."

For his part, Leo Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President, President of Enterprise Sales of Huawei, said: "This agreement reflects our strong commitment to innovation and the digital transformation of cities. Barcelona is a global benchmark in technology and sustainability, and at Huawei we are proud to collaborate in initiatives that will contribute to the development of a more efficient, sustainable and inclusive digital ecosystem."

A Strategic Alliance for Innovation and Sustainability between Barcelona and Huawei

With this alliance, Barcelona City Council and Huawei consolidate their cooperation in the development of innovative solutions that enhance digitalization and sustainability, contributing to Barcelona being a benchmark in the use of technology for the benefit of society. In the future, Huawei will continue to leverage its full-stack technological strengths in ICT infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI, as well as its extensive experience in global smart city development, to empower Barcelona's digital transformation. By enhancing the city's digital foundation, Huawei aims to establish Barcelona as a leading smart city benchmark in Europe, providing a replicable innovation model for global cities seeking comprehensive intelligent upgrades across all scenarios.

This collaboration underscores Huawei's commitment to driving urban innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable cities worldwide to achieve smarter, more sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638923/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-and-barcelona-city-council-sign-strategic-mou-to-advance-smart-city-initiatives-during-mwc-302398281.html