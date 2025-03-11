WellBalance, LLC: WellBalance Announces Publication of Methodology to Design Personalized Wellbeing Interventions

Enables creation of personal positivity plans to increase wellbeing, mindset positivity and resilience

WellBalance is proud to announce the publication of a new paper, Applying the Wellbeing Balance and Lived Experiences Model to Design Personalized Wellbeing Interventions, as a chapter in Advances in the Psychology of Wellbeing (https://www.intechopen.com/online-first/1216002). This peer-reviewed manuscript introduces a structured methodology for designing personalized wellbeing programs based on the Wellbeing Balance and Lived Experiences (WBAL) Model, offering a transformative approach to improve individuals' wellbeing through tailored wellbeing improvement programs to accelerate personal growth, whether self-guided or in consultation with coaches or therapists.

Applying WellBalance's WBAL Model to Design Personalized Wellbeing Interventions



This latest research by the WellBalance Institute builds upon WellBalance's validated WBAL Model and Assessment by defining a systematic approach for generating wellbeing insights with a clear framework to design personalized positivity programs that empower individuals to cultivate sustainable, resilient, flourishing lives.

Highlights include:

1. WellBalance Principles to Build Positive Wellbeing

The WBAL Method is grounded in four foundational principles that underpin effective wellbeing improvement:

Catalyze Upward Spirals of Positivity - Engaging in positive experiences fosters positive feelings, which in turn open us to exploring further positive activities, creating self-reinforcing cycles of positivity.

Maximize Wellbeing Productivity - Crafting highly positive experiences that incorporate multiple wellbeing sources creates the most wellbeing within our limited time and energy.

Nurture a Positive Mindset - Strengthening gratitude, presence, and savoring alongside targeted mindset positivity practices increases the depth and duration of our positive feelings.

Build Wellbeing Resilience - Expanding the breadth and variety of wellbeing sources increases resilience, avoiding fragile reliance on limited sources of happiness and preventing hedonic adaptation.

2. WellBalance Methodology to Design Personalized Wellbeing Programs

The WBAL Assessment enables individuals to understand their wellbeing profile and identify actionable opportunities for improvement. This methodology incorporates:

Acomprehensive assessment of an individual's current wellbeing profile, including their frequency and range of positive experiences and feelings, overall wellbeing resilience and mindset positivity.

Opportunities to improve wellbeing, mindset and resilience including experiences to pursue, feelings to nurture, and mindful positivity practices to cultivate.

Benchmarking based on life circumstances to distinguish between situationally influenced wellbeing factors and those that may be more immediately modifiable.

A prioritized action plan based on motivation, feasibility, and impact potential, including steps to: Prioritize positive experiences to engage in more frequently, based on four main factors: desire, empowerment, impact, and ease. Identify mindful positivity practices to target specific gaps in individuals' mindset positivity, based on levels of motivation and feasibility Align prioritized action steps with personal strengths, values and growth aspirations to create lasting change.



Advancing the Science of Personalized Wellbeing

This latest publication underscores WellBalance's commitment to develop practical, science-based strategies to translate the latest science of positive psychology and wellbeing into actionable insights that can create more flourishing lives, relationships and workplaces. By integrating validated wellbeing measures with a structured intervention framework, the WBAL Model offers individuals, coaches, therapists and employers a practical methodology to improve positive wellbeing.

For more information about WellBalance's research and wellbeing solutions, visit www.WellBalance.org or follow us @wellbalancelotus.

