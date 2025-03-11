Dispatch to Exhibit at ProMat 2025, Showcasing Innovative Delivery Solutions for Smarter Logistics

Delivery experts will demo integration capabilities for attendees looking to scale their business operations.

Dispatch , a leader in last-mile delivery and logistics technology, is excited to announce its participation in ProMat 2025, the premier event for supply chain and logistics professionals.

At ProMat, Dispatch will showcase its cutting-edge final-mile delivery platform designed to help businesses optimize their last-mile logistics, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations, speak with Dispatch experts, and discover how the company's solutions are transforming the way enterprise businesses manage their delivery operations.

Dispatch's AI-powered platform is built of a suite of delivery solutions designed for businesses of all sizes. To connect systems for a seamless experience, Dispatch can integrate with several ERPs, CRMs, TMS, and eCommerce systems via a world-class API. At ProMat, Dispatch will highlight its integration and partnership capabilities for attendees looking to scale their parcel distribution and last-mile logistics.

"We're thrilled to be part of ProMat 2025 and share how Dispatch is driving innovation in last-mile delivery logistics," said Brian Carr, VP of Sales at Dispatch. "As businesses continue to navigate evolving supply chain challenges, our platform provides the tools they need to streamline operations and improve customer satisfaction."

The event will take place March 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Visit Dispatch at Booth E13153 in Lakeside Hall to learn more about how the company is revolutionizing last-mile logistics. To schedule a meeting with the Dispatch team at ProMat 2025, please contact the media representative at pr@dispatchit.com .

About Dispatch:

Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simpli?es last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates across more than 80 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com .

