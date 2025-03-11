IKS Health has been ranked as the top-performing vendor in AI-driven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) outsourced services, according to the latest independent survey conducted by Black Book Research. The recognition highlights IKS Health's excellence in claims processing optimization, denial prevention, and revenue integrity solutions, as rated by RCM professionals in hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and medical groups.

Black Book Research, a highly regarded independent healthcare research firm, conducted its comprehensive annual RCM survey with responses from more than 1,000 validated RCM professionals. The evaluation measured 18 key performance indicators (KPIs), introduced this year to reflect the evolving needs of healthcare organizations incorporating AI-driven revenue cycle solutions.

IKS Health Ranks First in AI-Powered Claims Integrity and Denial Prevention

Surveyed RCM executives and financial leaders recognized IKS Health for its advanced AI-driven denial prevention, claims automation, compliance readiness, and financial optimization capabilities in the managed services category. Clients reported significant improvements in revenue cycle performance, reimbursement accuracy, and operational efficiency through IKS Health's AI-powered tools.

Key Survey Findings:

#1 in Denial Prevention & Claim Optimization Performance - 41% of Users reported an appreciable reduction in claim denials due to IKS Health's predictive analytics and pre-bill claim audits.

#1 in Compliance & Regulatory Readiness - IKS Health ranked highest for automated compliance checks and real-time payer rule updates, ensuring adherence to CMS, HIPAA, and payer policies.

#1 in AI-Driven Revenue Protection & Cash Flow Stability - Clients noted improved revenue integrity and reimbursement predictability with IKS Health's proactive claim monitoring and automated correction tools.

#1 in Vendor Trust, Transparency, & Cybersecurity - IKS Health's commitment to ethical AI, cybersecurity standards, and clear automation insights was cited as a major factor in client satisfaction.

New 2025 AI-Driven RCM KPIs: A Critical Industry Shift

Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research, emphasized the importance of updating performance indicators to reflect the rapid evolution of AI in RCM. "The traditional key performance metrics for evaluating RCM vendors no longer align with the realities of AI-driven automation and denial prevention," said Brown. "These new 18 KPIs were developed to ensure that IT buyers in healthcare have a transparent and objective framework to measure the real-world impact of AI on revenue cycle operations. The industry needed this shift, and our 2025 survey results reflect the vendors that are truly leading in AI innovation and financial outcomes."

Black Book Research: Independent, Vendor-Neutral Methodology

Black Book Research remains an independent, vendor-agnostic research firm that does not accept commissions, fees, or vendor sponsorships for its evaluations. Since 2013, Black Book has surveyed more than 3,000,000 healthcare IT users to provide unbiased rankings based entirely on client feedback. For more information on Black Book's RCM survey and methodology, visit www.BlackBookMarketResearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

