DentalXChange and Savista Partner to Solve Dental Revenue Cycle Challenges

DentalXChange and Savista are excited to announce a strategic partnership to enhance DentalXChange's Dental Billing Service. This collaboration combines DentalXChange's industry-leading expertise in dental revenue cycle management (RCM) technology with Savista's extensive RCM services. Together, the companies will deliver unparalleled operational efficiencies that reduce costs and streamline workflows for dental practices.

Through this partnership DentalXChange and Savista have established a scaled dental RCM service bureau and launched a comprehensive dental billing university and certification program. This dental RCM service bureau is practice management system agnostic and combines DentalXChange's technology and seasoned dental RCM experts with Savista's highly skilled workforce dedicated to optimizing dental billing and reimbursement processes.

"The dental market is starving for RCM automation and access to skilled talent which understands the many nuances to revenue cycle," said Paul Kaiser, CEO at DentalXChange. "One of the top five dental market challenges is access to affordable and skilled staffing. This partnership allows DentalXChange to provide its clients with both technology and services that aim to deliver lower costs, increased revenue and accelerated cash collections."

Dental practices can have confidence that this partnership helps reduce reimbursement complexity and ease staffing challenges. This comprehensive solution supports claims submission, follow-up, payment posting, benefit verification, and data entry, ensuring that practices get paid faster while lowering administrative costs.

"We are thrilled to partner with DentalXChange to redefine dental revenue cycle management," said Laxmi Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Savista. "By combining DentalXChange's deep expertise in dental billing with Savista's proven RCM solutions, we are creating a scalable, end-to-end service that helps dental practices streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial performance. This collaboration ensures that dental providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care while DentalXChange and Savista handle the complexities of revenue cycle management."

About DentalXChange:

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been on the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to nearly 1,400 payer plans. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.

About Savista:

Savista is a full-service revenue cycle services company partnering with hospitals, systems, and physician practices for more than 30 years. They solve revenue cycle challenges through comprehensive services spanning eligibility and enrollment, coding, cancer registry, self- pay and bad debt, accounts receivable management and more. They tout one of the most highly trained workforces in the industry with more than 20 accreditations, including Epic-certified trainers, and have received the prestigious Peer Reviewed designation by the Healthcare Financial Management Association. Their global organization delivers quality, custom solutions to more than 770 clients across 49 states. To learn more about Savista, visit SavistaRCM.com and follow @savistarcm on LinkedIn.

