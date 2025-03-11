Social Detention, Inc.: Social Detention Inc. Fortifies ECO Friendly Water Pollution Control and Playground Equipment Portfolio with Acquisition of EF Supply Inc.

Social Detention Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of EF Supply Inc. The stock purchase agreement was executed on 3/4/25 for 100% of EF Supply Inc. stock in exchange for restricted equity shares in Social Detention Inc. We anticipate the deal closing in Q1 of this year.

EF Supply Inc. is dedicated to improving the planet through innovative products and services. EF Supply Inc. offers ECO friendly water pollution control solutions for construction projects to ensure clean waterways, commercial grade play equipment for parks/schools to enhance inclusivity with comfort and specializes in custom design products tailored to the customer's needs.

According to the dataintelo.com Water Pollution Control Market Research Report 2032, "The global water pollution market size was valued at approximately $30 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach about $60 billion by 2032, growing at an annual compound rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2032. The primary growth factor driving this market is the increasing concern from environmental sustainability and the urgent need to mitigate the adverse effects of water pollution on human health and ecosystems." Per Metastatinsight.com Global Playground Equipment Market 2024 to 2031 Report, "Global Playground Equipment Market is estimated to reach $14,515.36 Million by 2031; growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2031."

Robert P. Legg II, President/CEO of Social Detention Inc, announced the acquisition stating, "EF Supply Inc. provides us the company to penetrate and impact the growing markets of Water Pollution Control and Playground Equipment with talented and experienced people. This milestone for Social Detention Inc. expands our offerings to support growth and revenue recognition."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Robert P. Legg II

blegg@sodetention.com

SOURCE: Social Detention, Inc.

