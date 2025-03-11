Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc. Strengthens Market Position with Romano Brothers Partnership at Premier Chicago Industry Event

Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) continues to accelerate its expansion in the beverage industry through strategic partnerships that drive long-term market leadership. Building on the momentum of its collaboration with Casa Rica Tequila, the company is now partnering with Romano Brothers, a premier distributor, to strengthen its presence in key markets. As part of this initiative, Labor Smart Inc. will showcase its growing portfolio at the prestigious Romano Brothers Spirit Show in Chicago.

This partnership is a pivotal milestone in Labor Smart's ongoing efforts to build a robust and scalable distribution network. By integrating with key industry players, the company is laying the groundwork for sustained growth, reinforcing its vision of becoming a dominant force in the premium beverage sector. The Romano Brothers Spirit Show is a premier industry event that brings together top-tier brands, distributors, and industry professionals, offering an unparalleled platform to drive awareness and sales.

"Our participation in the Romano Brothers Spirit Show is a strategic initiative to accelerate the growth of Casa Rica Tequila and other premium brands in our portfolio. By aligning with Romano Brothers, we are enhancing distribution efficiencies and fostering high-impact industry relationships that will drive long-term market penetration," said Brad Wyatt, CEO of Labor Smart Inc. "This collaboration with Romano Brothers not only strengthens our distribution capabilities but also positions us to engage directly with industry leaders and key decision-makers."

The event, set to take place in Chicago, will provide Labor Smart Inc. with a dedicated table to showcase Casa Rica Tequila alongside other strategic brand initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that define Casa Rica Tequila, while also learning more about Labor Smart's broader vision for brand innovation in the beverage space.

Labor Smart Inc. is executing a bold, forward-thinking strategy to redefine the consumer packaged goods industry. By systematically forging alliances with leading distributors and enhancing operational efficiencies, the company is accelerating its market reach and strengthening its competitive advantage in the premium spirits sector. With a strong foothold in the spirits sector and a commitment to brand excellence, the company is poised for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in consumer preferences, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, and other risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Labor Smart Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Labor Smart Inc.

Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is a forward-thinking brand development and product innovation company specializing in the consumer packaged goods industry. The company is committed to delivering high-quality products that resonate with consumers while driving growth through strategic partnerships and market expansion.

About Casa Rica Tequila

Casa Rica Tequila is a premium tequila brand known for its rich heritage, artisanal craftsmanship, and superior quality. With a focus on tradition and innovation, Casa Rica Tequila is rapidly becoming a preferred choice among tequila enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

About Romano Brothers

Romano Brothers is a leading distributor of spirits and beverages, providing a premier platform for brands to expand their reach within key markets. With a commitment to excellence and industry expertise, Romano Brothers continues to shape the future of beverage distribution.

