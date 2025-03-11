Balance.Fun: E-PAL Achieves Milestone: 5 Million Users Successfully Transitioned to Web3 with Balance

E-PAL, the global gaming companion platform, has reached a historic milestone in its transition to Web3. With the support of Balance, its AI and blockchain-powered interactive entertainment ecosystem, E-PAL has successfully converted over 5 million users into Web3 participants, marking a significant leap in decentralized social gaming and AI-driven interactions.

From Web2 to Web3: A Strategic Upgrade

Founded in 2020, E-PAL has built a strong reputation as a leading platform for gaming companionship, boasting nearly 10 million registered users and a thriving community of nearly 1 million active companions ("Epals"). Despite its success, E-PAL faced structural challenges typical of centralized Web2 platforms, including high commission fees, user churn, and limited content assetization.

To address these limitations, E-PAL embarked on a strategic transition to Web3 with Balance. Backed by a16z and Galaxy, Balance integrates AI-driven companions with blockchain-based digital ownership, decentralized governance, and tokenized economies. This move unlocks new revenue models, improves profit margins, and enhances user engagement through AI Agents and decentralized identity (DID) systems.

Web3 Solutions Driving the Transition

The transition from Web2 to Web3 has been seamless, thanks to Balance's innovative onboarding mechanisms:

Points-to-Token Redemption : E-PAL users were introduced to Web3 through a reward-based model, allowing them to claim initial points that were later converted into Balance's native EPT tokens.

Multi-Touchpoint Outreach : Balance leveraged internal messaging, email notifications, and its platform to educate and onboard users gradually into the Web3 space.

Airdrops & Incentives: By rewarding participation with tokenized assets, users were encouraged to engage with Web3 features, transforming from passive users to active ecosystem participants.

The Impact: A Thriving Web3 Ecosystem

The results of this transition have been groundbreaking. Over 5 million E-PAL users have successfully onboarded onto Web3, marking a significant step in the adoption of decentralized technologies. With a 50%+ user activation rate, engagement with Web3-native functionalities has been strong, showcasing the potential for seamless integration.

The transition has also fueled a flourishing fan economy, where Epals can issue tokens, monetize their influence, and build sustainable digital careers rather than relying solely on one-time transactions. Furthermore, AI-powered interactions have expanded beyond gaming to include social engagement, productivity tools, and NFT-based asset trading, making Web3 a dynamic space for both users and creators.

The Future of E-PAL and Balance

Looking ahead, E-PAL and Balance are committed to further enhancing the Web3 gaming and social experience. Plans include launching EPT token listings on centralized exchanges, introducing AI-driven digital assets, and expanding decentralized revenue-sharing models. With AI and blockchain at the core, Balance is set to redefine the interactive entertainment industry, making Web3 more accessible and rewarding for millions worldwide.

As Web3 adoption continues to accelerate, E-PAL's success story serves as a powerful testament to how platforms can transition seamlessly from Web2 to Web3, empowering users with true digital ownership and decentralized economic opportunities.

About Balance.Fun

Balance.Fun is the world's leading mass adoption-focused Web3+AI protocol and framework infrastructure, founded by the E-PAL team to establish a next-generation social and gaming ecosystem. With a total funding of $110 million, Balance is backed by prominent investors, including a16z, Galaxy Interactive, and Animoca Brands, alongside notable supporters such as K5, Aptos Labs, Netmarble, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen.

Balance.Fun was selected as a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and as one of the projects chosen for MVB 8 by Binance Labs, further solidifying its position as an innovator in the Web3 space. The platform boasts 30 million registered users, with 2 million daily active users (DAU).

