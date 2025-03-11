Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Liviniti is proud to announce that LeAnn Boyd, CEO, has been selected for the Inc. 2025 Female Founders 500, which recognizes the most dynamic women entrepreneurs in America who are leading their organizations to success. Today's announcement puts LeAnn in the company of US-based women entrepreneurs whose achievements defy obstacles and position them as leaders in their industries.

"The Inc. Female Founders recognition is a reflection of our entire Liviniti team as we work together to deliver pharmacy benefit savings to employers and their plan members," says LeAnn. "Pharmacy care has the power to improve the well-being of people and communities, and Liviniti is making a difference in the lives of the people we serve. I am excited to be in the company of such impressive women leaders honored by Inc."

As a trailblazer in the quest for better access and affordability of life-changing medications, LeAnn combines a deep understanding of pharmacy benefits with strong business acumen. "Today's healthcare complexities call for modern solutions based on innovation and transparency," says LeAnn. "At Liviniti, we have stayed true to our founding vision and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in pharmacy benefit management."

When LeAnn founded Liviniti in 2011, she recognized an opportunity to create a new kind of PBM-one built on complete transparency. This bold decision emphasized simplicity and clarity, setting Liviniti apart in an otherwise complex landscape. LeAnn's vision laid the foundation for the company's future-focused trajectory and has helped shape the national dialog around PBM reform.

The most dynamic, inspiring and trailblazing women founders annually land on the Inc. list. "Female founders know what struggle is, but they're also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity," says Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom. "The women featured on this year's list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress."





About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

