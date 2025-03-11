Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's diamond core drill program at the Big Blue ("Big Blue" or "Project") porphyry copper ("Cu") - gold ("Au") project in Elko County, Nevada (Figure 1). The maiden drill program has been designed to test high-priority chargeability and resistivity anomalies located directly beneath the historically producing Delker Mine trend (see January 20, 2025 press release HERE) with the goal of intersecting the proposed porphyry source to the high-grade Cu-skarn observed at surface. The program will complete an initial 2-hole fence of up to 1,800 meters ("m") starting with core hole BB25-001, with results to be released as they are received (Figure 2).

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "The first of two planned core holes is in progress and will be drilled beneath the historic Delker mine and directly across the porphyry dike swarm that is the interpreted source to the high-grade Cu-skarn at surface. Our recent IP survey has identified multiple highly prospective porphyry centers at Big Blue with the past producing Delker Mine trend being our shallowest and highest priority target. We will provide regular updates as the program progresses."

Drill Program Objectives

The initial program at Big Blue has been designed to test key structural and geophysical targets along the Delker Mine trend with the goal of intersecting high-grade Cu-skarn and/or porphyry Cu-Au style mineralization at depth.

BB25-001 will drill across the projected quartz feldspar porphyry ("QFP") dike swarm and directly down-dip of the high-grade past producing Delker Mine (Figure 2) Hole will test both chargeability and resistivity anomalies identified in the Company's 2024 IP survey and has the potential to intersect both skarn and porphyry Cu style alteration and mineralization Potential for a 2 nd steeper angle hole beneath BB25-001 depending on visual results of the first hole

BB25-002 will drill a near-vertical hole into the core of the 20-25 mV/V chargeability high that underpins the Delker Mine trend (Figure 1) This hole will target the conceptual porphyry source to the shallow high-grade Cu-skarn that was mined near-surface







Figure 1: Plan view map showing the location of BB25-001 and BB25-002 along the Delker Mine trend. Note multiple porphyry anomalies (dash purple) at the Delker and Ohio targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/244074_594445cd94f789d1_002full.jpg





Figure 2: X-Section A-A' of IP line 72900N showing the chargeability (top) and resistivity (bottom) models. Core hole BB25-001 will drill down-dip of the historic, high-grade Delker Mine and test both the chargeability and resistivity anomalies that underpin the Delker Mine trend. Note the prominent resistivity anomaly, which is interpreted as upwelling Cu-rich fluids during porphyry emplacement

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/244074_594445cd94f789d1_003full.jpg

Big Blue Project

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately seventy-five kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Elko, NV. The Project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which historically produced 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% between 1916-191714 from structurally controlled skarn deposits outcropping between the Delker and Skarn Hill mines. The property shares its southern boundary with Reyna Silver's Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project and had seen limited modern exploration in over a century until Ridgeline staked the property in 2023. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu-Au ± Ag-Mo mineralization, with potential to discover polymetallic, carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization as the system zones outward over 6+ kms of untested strike towards the Medicine Springs project. Big Blue is 100% owned by the Company and is comprised of a total of 50 square kms of highly prospective exploration ground that will benefit from Ridgeline's systematic approach to discovery (view Ridgeline's Corporate Deck HERE).

QA/QC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream.

Technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by, Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Appointment of Connect 4 Marketing

The Company announces that, subject to regulatory approval, has signed on March 7, 2025 and effective that date, an agreement to engage the services of Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect 4") to provide digital marketing and consultancy services to grow investor awareness of the Company using online advertising, for a one-time set-up fee of $5,100 plus $1,950 per month for an initial 3-month term with month-to-month hereafter. Connect 4 is at arm's length to Ridgeline Minerals, has no relationship with the Company except under this contract of services and no ownership interest in the Company. Connect 4 was founded by Louis-Carlos Vargas Rocheleau, (who owns 100%) in September 2022 and is registered in Brossard, Quebec at 5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, 702, J4Z 0R9. Connect 4 operates from 407 McGill St bureau 501, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2G3.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

