Pixee Medical, the world leader in augmented reality navigation technologies for orthopedic surgery, is pleased to announce the launch of its cutting-edge augmented reality solution for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) to the U.S. market during the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting.

A modern, streamlined brand identity

As part of its growing development, Pixee Medical has introduced a new logo and a sleek, modern visual identity that embodies its mission to revolutionize orthopedic care today.

This refreshed branding highlights the company's commitment to enhancing surgical precision through augmented reality (AR) solutions delivering intuitive, accurate, and cost-effective solutions for orthopedic surgeons.

Marking a significant milestone, this rebranding underlines Pixee Medical's expansion into new markets, with a strong focus on accelerating its presence in the U.S.

Knee NexSight: smart precision unleashed

An intuitive augmented reality solution for TKA, KneeNexSight features a redesigned interface combined with high-precision surgical tools to provide seamless, personalized guidance throughout the procedure.

Designed for quick adoption and adaptability, it offers a personalized approach to meet each surgeon's unique needs.

With an efficient three-step workflow, Knee NexSight enables real-time navigation without time-consuming setups or intraoperative instrument calibration, allowing surgeons to maintain an optimized focus on the patient. By eliminating physical disposables, it not only reduces costs but also minimizes environmental impact, delivering a cutting-edge, sustainable solution that seamlessly blends innovation and precision.

Knee NexSight is compatible with all primary total knee implants and designed to integrate effortlessly into any surgical practice, including Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).

FDA approval is pending and should be released shortly, paving the way for market entry and expanded access to the U.S. healthcare system.

"Knee has already securely transformed thousands of TKA procedures across the U.S., proving its value in today's Operating room. With Knee NexSight, Pixee Medical takes surgical precision to the next level, delivering exactly what ASCs and surgeons need efficient, personalized care with seamless AR navigation. This isn't just about the future of orthopedics; it's about enhancing surgical excellence today," exclaims Sébastien Henry, CEO of Pixee Medical.

Surgeons and industry professionals will have the exclusive opportunity to experience Knee NexSight firsthand at the AAOS Annual Meeting, taking place now until the 14 March 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Pixee Medical team will be at booth #1311, presenting live demonstrations of its groundbreaking features and showcasing how this next-generation AR solution is transforming Total Knee Arthroplasty.

About Pixee Medical

Pixee Medical develops augmented reality solutions for implant placement, that offer orthopedic surgeons' cutting-edge and clinically proven tools for precise and efficient surgery. Its first product has already been used in over 10,000 procedures in more than 20 countries, demonstrating its positive impact on surgical practices worldwide.

