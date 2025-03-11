ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Andy Walsky, ExaGrid's Vice President of EMEA APAC Sales, to the highly-anticipated 2025 CRN Channel Leaders list for EMEA.

"I am honoured to be named to this list, and grateful to CRN UK for its coverage of the EMEA region," said Andy Walsky. "Working with channel partners is the key to success for any company and must be treated with the highest priority. My channel philosophy is to treat the channel as you would want to be treated yourself, always be fair and keep your word. Developing trust with channel partners is critical-it takes time to build, but it can be quickly ruined. I have deep respect for the work our channel partners do every day and they should be rewarded accordingly."

ExaGrid works with resellers and distributors worldwide. The ExaGrid programs are designed to be easy for partners, with support from the ExaGrid sales team and without milestone commitments. ExaGrid is known for having a Tiered Backup Storage system that "just works," is not oversold or undersized, and provides its customers with the best customer support industry from an assigned level 2 technical support engineer, ensuring that partners' customers are well taken care of. ExaGrid provides its reseller partners with a registration program to protect accounts and margins, and SPIF incentives.

The CRN Channel Leaders list recognises IT vendor and distribution executives who lead channel strategies for their organisations and drive innovations across channel initiatives in EMEA. The annual list honours channel leaders who are dedicated to building and evolving strategies that drive success for their channel partners and customers.

"The leaders we honour this year reimagine what's possible in the channel and consistently deliver best-in-class programs that drive results for solution providers across EMEA," said Victoria Pavlova, Editor, CRN UK, at The Channel Company. "Their ability to forge meaningful partnerships and craft dynamic strategies is transformative for providers and the channel. It's a privilege to recognise their groundbreaking contributions and celebrate their role in shaping the future of the channel."

CRN's 2025 Channel Leaders list is available on the CRN UK website: https://www.channelweb.co.uk/series/channel-leaders-emea-2025

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

