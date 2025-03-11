Leading Pharmaceutical Executive Strengthens Leadership Team as Tenpoint Prepares for the Potential Commercial Launch of BRIMOCHOL PF

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. ("Tenpoint"), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced the appointment of Carol Kearney as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Kearney will be spearheading Tenpoint's commercial strategy, including preparation of the potential U.S. launch of BRIMOCHOL PF, an investigational, preservative-free, once-daily eye drop designed to address the loss of near vision.

Kearney is an established commercialization executive with more than two decades of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, working with both private and publicly traded biotech companies. As Tenpoint's first CCO, she will lead the company's global expansion from a clinical-stage entity to a market-leading commercial organization, with an immediate focus on the potential U.S. launch of the company's lead pipeline candidate BRIMOCHOL PF.

"The appointment of Carol as our first Chief Commercial Officer is an important step forward in Tenpoint's growth," said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. "With her extensive experience in ophthalmology and her commercial leadership, I am confident in Carol's ability to quickly scale up our commercial efforts and prepare for a successful launch of BRIMOCHOL PF. We look forward to building a world-class commercial team under her leadership."

"I'm excited to join Tenpoint at this important and pivotal time in the company's growth and development," said Kearney. "Tenpoint's innovative approach to presbyopia, and commitment to developing a pipeline targeting the largest areas of unmet need for rejuvenating vision in the aging eye is unparalleled. I look forward to collaborating with this talented and expanding team as well as industry leaders to deliver solutions that will significantly improve the quality of life for people living with presbyopia and other ophthalmic conditions."

Most recently, Kearney served as Senior Vice President, Strategy Consulting at Lumanity, Inc., formerly Clarion Healthcare, Inc., where she engaged with biopharmaceutical companies, business units and brands to define strategies to accelerate growth, overcome challenges and deliver results. During her tenure, Kearney led numerous engagements supporting clients to scale up their organizations and successfully launch new products into the marketplace. Additionally, Kearney has a robust understanding of ophthalmology and optometry having previously worked in Global Marketing for Pfizer and Pharmacia, and in sales and marketing for Bausch Lomb as well as for a broad range of ophthalmic companies developing products for conditions affecting both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Limited is a global, clinical-stage biotech company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts and geographic atrophy. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is a novel, pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately 2 billion people globally. BRIMOCHOL PF has completed two large phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II), and the company plans to file the US NDA in the first half of 2025. This topical ophthalmic is poised for launch in 2026. Tenpoint's leadership team includes ophthalmic industry luminaries with track records of successful approvals and commercialization of blockbuster drugs. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Patient Capital, Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG.

