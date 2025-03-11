Sibannac, Inc.: Sibannac Expands into Booming $1.4 Trillion Wellness Tourism Market with Starwalker Journeys

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "company"), is strategically expanding into the high-growth wellness tourism sector with its Starwalker Journeys-a series of luxury, transformational retreats combining consciousness exploration, psychedelic wellness, and curated travel experiences. Partnering with William Henry , investigative mythologist and Ancient Aliens host, Sibannac is poised to lead the next wave of high-end wellness retreats.

The Explosive Growth of Wellness & Psychedelic Tourism

According to the Global Wellness Institute , wellness tourism is expected to grow from $651 billion in 2022 to $1.4 trillion by 2027-nearly twice the rate of conventional tourism. With travelers seeking deeply immersive health and healing experiences, brands like Sibannac are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this trend.

At the same time, psychedelic retreats are rapidly emerging as a dominant force in the wellness industry. A recent Vogue article reveals that luxury plant-medicine retreats are attracting an elite clientele-including CEOs, high-net-worth individuals, and wellness seekers-who are willing to invest thousands for guided, legal psychedelic experiences.

Industry Insight: The average cost of a high-end psychedelic retreat ranges from $5,000 to $15,000 per guest, making it one of the most profitable wellness tourism segments. (Vogue)

Market Expansion: The global psychedelic market is projected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2023 to $10.7 billion by 2027, driven by shifting regulations and rising demand. (Global Wellness Institute)

Legalization & Accessibility: Countries like Costa Rica, Portugal, Peru, Mexico and Jamaica already allow use of some psychedelics like Ayahuasca and Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) and have decriminalized others for personal use. In the U.S., Oregon has legalized Psilocybin through licensed centers, where over 8,000 people have already legally consumed psychedelic mushrooms in a controlled setting with great success. Colorado has passed similar legislation where Psilocybin centers will begin to provide mushroom journeys in 2025. Arizona has passed legislation to continue to study mushroom therapy and has approved MDMA, contingent upon FDA rescheduling.

"We are witnessing a complete shift in how people approach health, healing, and consciousness," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac . "Starwalker Journeys isn't just about travel-it's about transformation. We're providing a structured, high-end experience for seekers who want safe, expert-guided psychedelic wellness retreats in the most breathtaking destinations."

Starwalker Journeys: Luxury Psychedelic Retreats Designed for Growth

Building on William Henry's extensive background in sacred travel, Starwalker Journeys is launching a strategic expansion of its curated retreats, focusing on high-revenue, immersive experiences in:

Sedona, Arizona - A vortex of energy and spiritual transformation.

Bozeman, Montana - Gateway to pristine nature and expansive consciousness work.

Oregon - One of the first U.S. states to legalize therapeutic psilocybin experiences.

Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru & Portugal (Planned Expansions) - International locations known for legal plant medicine retreats.

What Sets Starwalker Journeys Apart?

Legally Sanctioned Psychedelic Retreats - Offering regulated, expert-led plant-medicine experiences.

Luxury Travel & Sacred Site Exploration - Exclusive, guided access to energetically powerful locations.

Post-Experience Integration - Ensuring guests maximize personal growth after their journeys.

Elite Membership Tiers - VIP clients receive priority access, premium content, and private consultations.

A New Era in Consciousness & Wellness,

Luxury Psychedelic Wellness Retreats Offer High-Growth Revenue Stream Amid Rising Demand

Unlike traditional tourism, psychedelic wellness retreats offer a highly profitable model with low guest capacity but high per-person spending.

A source article in Vogue from 2024, highlighted the high cost and exclusivity of psychedelic wellness retreats, making these retreats a premium, high-margin business model.

Luxury psychedelic retreats typically range from a few thousand dollars to premium cost, average spending is $5,000 to $15,000+, per guest.

Many retreats cater to high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, and wellness seekers willing to pay a premium for personalized, expert-guided plant medicine experiences.

The global demand for psychedelic tourism is accelerating, with elite travelers seeking out scientifically backed, legally sanctioned retreats.

Countries like Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, and Peru-where plant medicine retreats are legal-are becoming psychedelic tourism hotspots.

Join the Movement

About William Henry

William Henry is a visionary author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter, renowned for uncovering the hidden threads connecting ancient wisdom, spiritual transformation, and the modern quest for higher consciousness. As a Consulting Producer and the spiritual voice of Ancient Aliens for 16 seasons, he has guided millions through the mysteries of otherworldly encounters, lost civilizations, and ascension sciences. Beyond television, Henry is a leading figure in consciousness exploration, hosting the Gaia TV series Ascension Keepers, The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum. His expertise has made him a sought-after speaker at global conferences, where he delves into the intersection of history, symbolism, and the future of human evolution. For decades, Henry has led transformational journeys to the world's most sacred sites, including Egypt, France, England, and Spain, helping seekers unlock ancient gateways to enlightenment. Now, he brings this wisdom to Starwalker Cafe, a groundbreaking multimedia and wellness platform created in partnership with Sibannac. Through exclusive content, immersive experiences, and plant-based journeys, Henry is pioneering a new era of spiritual discovery, conscious expansion, and integrative wellness.

About MediaWorks 360

As Starwalker Cafe's and Sibannac's platform operator, MediaWorks 360 will bring its innovative approach to membership management and digital brand expansion, helping to create a thriving community around consciousness exploration, wellness tourism, and lifestyle transformation.

Learn more at: www.mediaworks-360.com

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink:SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods industry. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is focusing on Amanita mushrooms, Kratom and Hemp-derived cannabis products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution.

Sibannac is actively forging new partnerships within the wellness community, advancing experiential, educational, and tourism outreach initiatives that redefine the landscape of alternative health. The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration.

About David Mersky

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, has launched his social media channel, The Meru Sky , in which he discusses his personal journey with psychedelics and his mission to bring expanded consciousness to the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

