Borderless Banking integrates cross-border product suite to catalyze B2B payment rails between LatAm and North America.

Prometeo, (the "Company") a leading fintech infrastructure company connecting global corporations with financial institutions in Latin America (LatAm) and the United States (U.S.), today announced the launch of its Borderless Banking offering to support business-to-business (B2B) financial operations between the U.S. and LatAm markets.

This product integrates directly with the banking infrastructure in the U.S. and LatAm, providing businesses with a comprehensive solution to manage their financial operations. Through a single platform, Borderless Banking enables access to local accounts for receiving payments and automating collections, facilitates international payment disbursement with real-time tracking, and optimizes global treasury management by ensuring visibility of balances in all accounts. Additionally, the offering incorporates account verification to minimize risks and enhance security in every transaction, giving businesses greater confidence and efficiency in their international operations.

"Legacy cross-border banking solutions have historically struggled to integrate between financial infrastructures, creating significant challenges for businesses to access new markets," said Ximena Aleman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prometeo. "With our Borderless Banking product, clients can seamlessly receive cross-border payments, open accounts for collections in foreign markets, and transfer funds across borders with full transparency. Built with a fully automated, API-driven experience, this solution provides real-time visibility into fund movements under a secure and compliant framework."

As LatAm imports from North America reached $507 billion in 2022 and intra-regional trade flows among LatAm countries reached $228 billion in the same year, Prometeo's solution will promote access to payment rails in the region, which remains largely manual and only 30% digitized. The global cross-border payments market is projected to grow at an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade, reaching a total volume of $1.368 trillion and generating revenue between $57 billion and $303 billion.

Businesses using Prometeo's cross-border product are provided full transparency and traceability with their funds while tracking every payment, from initiation to settlement with real-time visibility. With ISO 27001 certification and 24/7 system monitoring, the Company couples enterprise-grade security and reliability with a seamless digital user experience.

This solution will initially be available in the U.S, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina. With a rapidly expanding market coverage, this launch follows Prometeo's U.S. Bank Account Validation offering announced in June 2024, which enables LatAm businesses to connect with 100% of U.S. banks via one integration with a single provider and API.

About Prometeo

Prometeo stands as the fintech infrastructure leader that allows corporations to seamlessly integrate with the financial system in Latin America. Through its embedded banking software platform and multi-banking solution Prometeo empowers clients with straightforward and automated access to information and transactions through a single API. This transformative technology enables effortless access to the largest network provided in Latin America consisting of more than 1,500 connections to 1,200 financial institutions across 11 countries. The company remains a trusted partner of many of the largest banks and fintechs in the region including Citi, MercadoLibre, OpenPay, Bancolombia, Banco Santander, Banco Estado from Chile, Rappi, PayU, Monnet, VTEX, among others.

