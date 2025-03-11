Munters Data Center Technologies: Munters Advances Data Center Cooling Portfolio with LCX Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Units

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High-density applications are driving the shift toward liquid-cooled data centers. To address the increasing need for high-performance data centers, Munters, a technology leader in adaptable, energy-efficient air and liquid data center cooling solutions, has developed the LCX family of liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) to supplement its existing Liquid-to-Refrigerant CDU product known as SyCool LCE. Built on proven components and backed by decades of engineering expertise, the LCX offers a cost-effective, efficient and reliable solution for rejecting heat from liquid-cooled servers.



The new Munters LCX Coolant Distribution Unit is engineered for large-scale liquid cooling applications. It accurately controls the technology coolant flow and temperature, while also providing particulate removal down to 25 microns at 99.98% efficiency. With high-efficiency pumps and heat exchangers optimally selected for each customer design criteria, LCX delivers reliable and scalable cooling for demanding liquid-cooled data center environments.

Currently available in sizes upwards from 500 kW, the modular units include a novel capability to stack units to reduce floor space. The LCX is built for long-term performance and easy maintenance. Service access on standard models is exclusively from the front, allowing CDUs to be installed side-by-side with only 1" (25mm) spacing between. The product supports heat rejection from single-phase cold plates, in-rack CDUs, immersion pod heat exchangers and more, providing a future-proof liquid-cooling solution for next-generation data centers.

"High-density applications are reshaping the requirements for data center cooling," said Keith Dunnavant, Vice President of Offer Strategy and Portfolio Management at Munters. "Designed with efficiency, reliability and ease of maintenance in mind, the LCX offers a scalable data center liquid cooling solution. Our ability to customize components, such as brazed plate heat exchangers and pumps, allows us to optimize the product for each application. The LCX represents a new benchmark in data center cooling technology, delivering tailored performance, reliability and cost efficiency."

Key features of Munters LCX CDU include:

A range of modular sizes from 500 kW to 1.5 MW allowing for complete assemblies to meet any data hall demand.

Customizable components like brazed plate heat exchangers and pumps for optimal performance.

Optimized heat transfer, regulating coolant temperature and flow for efficient cooling.

Stackable option for space-constrained installations.

Enhanced efficiency and serviceability.

316 SS Technology Fluid filter housing with low pressure drop 25µ high flow 99.98% efficient cartridge filter.

BACnet/Modbus compatible controller with large 7" color, touchscreen HMI.

"After successfully developing CDUs for several key customers, we secured a landmark order valued at MSEK 375 (approximately MUSD 35) from a leading U.S. data center colocation provider in November 2024. We're thrilled to bring our innovative solutions to the broader market," Dunnavant added.

For more information on Munters production facilities and data center solutions, visit www.munters.com.

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 5,400 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 15 billion in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.

