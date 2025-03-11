Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, is pleased to partner with the J. Reuben Clark Law Society (jrcls.org) for their Annual Conference in Mexico City. During the event, OneMeta will provide real-time interpretation using VerbumOnSite, enabling attendees to engage fully in sessions offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

This partnership stands as a testament to OneMeta's mission of fostering language inclusivity and facilitating seamless communication for all participants, regardless of language barriers. VerbumOnSite will play a key role in ensuring that conference attendants can follow discussions and participate actively in the language of their choice.

"We are honored to support such an important event by enabling multilingual participation in landmark sessions," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "Our technology is designed to deliver not just accuracy but also the highest levels of privacy and security in interpretation-values that align seamlessly with the professional commitments upheld by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society."

"The J. Reuben Clark Law Society is a global organization dedicated to defending religious freedom, providing pro bono legal service and humanitarian service, and upholding the rule of law," said Amy G. Larsen, Associate Director of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society. "Partnering with OneMeta will allow our conference participants who speak various languages to feel fully included in the event and improve our ability to share the Law Society's vision for promoting virtue and the rule of law."

About J. Reuben Clark Law Society

The J. Reuben Clark Law Society affirms the strength of personal religious conviction within the practice of law. Through public service and professional excellence, the Society strives to promote fairness and virtue, founded upon the rule of law.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology fully complies with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

