Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce a new franchise in Columbia, South Carolina. This venture is spearheaded by James Mosley, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former professional football player who achieved three consecutive years as the #1 Defensive Player in Europe. The Columbia franchise marks an exciting chapter in Stardust Solar's ongoing mission to expand clean energy throughout the Southeast.

With over 5 million residents in the broader Columbia metro area, South Carolina continues to see growing interest in solar adoption. Key factors include the state's abundant sunlight, improving net-metering policies, and local utility incentives. By focusing on Calhoun, Lexington, and Richland Counties, the Columbia franchise will offer tailor-made solar solutions for both residential and commercial clients-helping them reduce energy costs and contribute to a cleaner local grid.

"We believe that South Carolina is poised to be a major player in renewable energy," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar. "James Mosley's leadership and drive, combined with his deep commitment to serving the community, make him an ideal partner to bring our cutting-edge solar solutions to the region."

In addition to purchasing this new franchise for $44,650 USD, the new franchisees have the option to secure additional regional markets, which could represent up to 27 new territories and over $855,000 USD in potential franchise fees over the next 12 months, should they choose to exercise their option.

"Joining Stardust Solar allows me to combine my passion for community service and renewable energy," Mosley commented. "I'm excited to empower families, businesses, and fellow veterans across South Carolina to embrace solar power and help them save on energy costs."

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company empowers entrepreneurs by providing branded business management services, top-tier equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With multiple franchise locations across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar delivers turnkey clean energy solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and support local economies.

