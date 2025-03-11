FieldPulse and CHIIRP Partner to Automate Lead Conversion and Drive Growth for Trades Businesses

FieldPulse, the leading field service management software, has partnered with CHIIRP, a marketing and communication automation platform, to help service businesses maximize lead conversion, increase revenue, and enhance customer communication.

FieldPulse + CHIIRP Integration



This integration equips FieldPulse customers with automation tools to ensure every lead is nurtured and followed up on. Businesses can instantly nurture leads via text, email, and ringless voicemail campaigns, improving conversion rates and optimizing marketing budgets.

How the FieldPulse-CHIIRP Integration Works



Whenever a key event occurs in FieldPulse, such as scheduling a job, completing a service or adding a new customer, CHIIRP automatically handles follow-ups. This includes sending personalized text messages, appointment confirmations, reminders, and marketing campaigns, ensuring no lead or customer interaction is missed.

Benefits of the Integration

Faster Lead Conversion - Instantly respond to new leads, missed calls, and open estimates.

Time-Saving Communication - Automate lead nurturing and re-engagement to maintain customer relationships effortlessly.

Better Customer Follow-Ups - Ensure timely communication with two-way texting and automated triggers for canceled jobs or completed work.

Stronger Customer Loyalty - Drive repeat business with live chat lead capture, review requests, and targeted campaigns.

Improved Campaign Results - Gain actionable insights and expert onboarding to maximize marketing ROI.

"CHIIRP has been following FieldPulse for a while," said Justin Judd, VP of Sales & Partnerships at CHIIRP. "They are making big moves, and we wanted to be a part of it. Together, we're helping field service providers close more deals by ensuring that timely, personalized follow-ups happen automatically."

"We're excited to partner with CHIIRP to bring our customers an even more powerful set of tools to enhance their lead conversion process," said Gabriel Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse. "This integration allows businesses to focus on delivering exceptional service while automated follow-ups and marketing campaigns ensure that no opportunity is missed. By improving lead conversion rates, we're helping our users grow their business more efficiently and effectively."

This partnership enhances FieldPulse's capabilities by adding powerful lead conversion tools directly into the platform. With automated follow-ups for key events like missed calls, open estimates, and canceled jobs, FieldPulse customers can close more deals quickly and efficiently. The result? A higher ROI on marketing efforts and more time to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

Click here to learn more about the FieldPulse + CHIIRP integration and start automating your lead conversion today.

About CHIIRP



CHIIRP is a marketing and communication automation platform that helps businesses boost engagement and streamline communication. With automated follow-ups, marketing campaigns, and review requests, CHIIRP makes it easy for trades businesses to improve conversions and build stronger customer relationships.

About FieldPulse



FieldPulse is the #1 rated field service management software, offering a suite of powerful tools designed to help field service businesses streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve customer service. With FieldPulse, businesses can manage everything from scheduling and invoicing to customer communication and dispatch, all in one easy-to-use platform.

